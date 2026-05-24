Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continues its winning momentum at the Indian box office. After a solid start, the film maintained a strong hold on the second day, and yesterday, on the first Saturday, it displayed a healthy jump. In the meantime, it has recorded the second-highest 3-day total for a Malayalam film, staying below L2: Empuraan. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller saw an upward trend, scoring 13.7 crore on day 3, the first Saturday. Compared to day 2’s 11.05 crore, it jumped 23.98%. Overall, it has earned a solid 40.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 47.9 crore gross. With this, it has become the second Mollywood film to cross 40 crore net in the first 3 days.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Total – 40.6 crore

Scores the 2nd highest 3-day total for Mollywood

With 40.6 crore, Drishyam 3 has registered the second-highest 3-day total in the history of Mollywood in India. The first spot is grabbed by L2: Empuraan (45.35 crore net). Interestingly, both films feature Mohanlal in the lead role, thus clearly indicating his unparalleled stardom. Today, on day 4, the Drishyam threequel will score another 10 crore+ day, thus wrapping up the extended opening weekend with 50 crore+ net collections.

Mohanlal is likely to deliver his 3rd 100 crore net grosser

Mohanlal is having a gala time in the post-COVID era. With L2: Empuraan last year, he scored his first century at the Indian box office. It was followed by another 100-crore net grosser, Thudarum. Now, given the ongoing momentum, even his Drishyam 3 is likely to comfortably enter the 100 crore club, making it the superstar’s third film to do so.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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