Pravin Tarde’s directorial Deool Band 2, is enjoying a massive on-ground buzz. It opened to a highly positive response on May 21 and made the second-best opening for Marathi cinema in 2026. The record-breaking spree has begun as the Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Mahesh Manjrekar starrer has become the 4th highest-grossing film in the language this year.

Since the massive success of Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Marathi films are gaining more eyeballs in the mainstream world. Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji knocked it out of the park, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Cine-goers are now expecting the Deool Band sequel to score a hat-trick of success.

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Pravin Tarde’s film collected 2.55 crore net on day 2. It witnessed another fantastic day with a slight improvement from its opening of 2.45 crore. There was strong competition from Raja Shivaji, but it remained the audience’s leading choice in the first two days.

The total earnings in India stand at 5 crore net, which is approximately 5.90 crore in gross earnings. The momentum has been excellent so far, and the trends are in favor of a bumper weekend.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.45 crore

Day 2: 2.55 crore

Total: 5 crore

Becomes 4th highest Marathi grosser of 2026

Within 48 hours, Deool Band 2 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Super Duperr (3.44 crore). It has already emerged as the 4th-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. The next target is to beat Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, which should be achieved during the opening weekend.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 98.45 crore (22 days) Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Deool Band 2: 5 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 5 crore

India gross: 5.9 crore

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 22: With 100 Crore Club, Set To Enter Abhishek Bachchan’s Top 5 Highest-Grossers!

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