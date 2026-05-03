Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in a titular role, is doing superb business in Maharashtra. While there’s still a long way to go, the film is already breaking records. After a historic start, the film maintained its stronghold at the Indian box office on the second day. In the meantime, it has become the second Marathi film of 2026 to cross the 20 crore mark and is also holding the second spot among the year’s top Marathi grossers.

Raja Shivaji is the 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

With 23.9 crore net coming in 2 days, the historical action drama is currently the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of the year in India. It surpassed Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) to claim the second spot. Today, on day 3, it’ll cross Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore) to claim the first spot. Also, it’ll become the first Marathi film of the year to cross the 30 crore mark.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 28 crore Raja Shivaji – 23.9 crore (2 days) Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Super Duperr – 3.35 crore Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra – 1.39 crore

Chasing two major milestones

With 23.9 crore already in, Raja Shivaji is now chasing the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The feat is expected to be achieved in the first week itself, making it the first Marathi film of the year to do so. It’ll be interesting to see whether it becomes the first-ever 100 crore net grosser in the Marathi film industry.

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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