Daniel Chong’s latest directorial effort, Hoppers, is on the verge of completing two months in theaters. After opening to an impressive $45.3 million in North America, Pixar’s latest animated release, Hoppers, has now grossed $164.8 million domestically. In doing that, the sci-fi comedy is now miles ahead of Sony’s animated sports comedy GOAT ($103.3 million) by a significant margin of $61.5 million at the domestic box office.

At the worldwide box office, Hoppers has earned $375.7 million so far and has a significant lead of around $185.3 million over GOAT’s $190.4 million global haul, as per The Numbers. Since the Pixar film was made on an estimated $150 million budget, it needed to earn $375 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This suggests that it has already generated a $0.7 million theatrical surplus over its estimated break-even point.

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $164.8 million

International: $210.9 million

Worldwide: $375.7 million

Now that the film has entered the later stages of its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how it compares with the last five wide theatrical releases of Pixar (excluding streaming-first or direct-to-OTT releases).

Pixar’s Last 5 Films (Excluding Hoppers) – Worldwide Box Office Performance

Here are the worldwide totals of Pixar’s last five wide theatrical films, according to data from The Numbers.

Elio (2025): $154.3 million Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.699 billion Elemental (2023): $496.4 million Lightyear (2022): $226.4 million Onward (2020): $133.3 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate & Where Hoppers Ranks

These figures show that Hoppers currently ranks third among Pixar’s last five wide theatrical releases. The bar to becoming the highest-grossing Pixar film among the last five wide theatrical releases is very high. Because the top-grossing entry in the above list is Inside Out 2, which earned a massive $1.699 billion worldwide.

With a current worldwide total of $375.7 million, Hoppers is already ahead of Elio, Lightyear, and Onward but trails Inside Out 2 and Elemental. However, surpassing the global haul of its next closest target, Elemental ($496.4 million), seems highly unlikely at this stage. That said, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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