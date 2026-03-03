Pixar Studios is known for its high-quality animated movies that are not just for children. These movies talk about themes that also resonate well with adults. Over the years, they have delivered several animated films that have been well received. So here’s a list of five of their highest-rated works that you can watch on streaming platforms.

1. WALL-E (2008)

Director – Andrew Stanton

– Andrew Stanton IMDb rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Streaming on – Disney+

WALL-E blends dystopian science fiction with a little bit of romance. It’s directed by Andrew Stanton, who also wrote it with Pete Doctor and Jim Reardon. The story takes place in 2805, when Earth has become uninhabitable. We chronicle the namesake robot who is left to clean up the garbage as he meets another robot and falls in love. The film showcases a sweet tale while having a message about the environment in the backdrop. You can watch it on Disney+.

2. Coco (2017)

Director – Lee Unkirch

– Lee Unkirch IMDb rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Streaming on – Disney+

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich and follows a 12-year-old Mexican boy who is transported to the Land of the Dead to reverse a ban on music. The film was a massive critical and commercial success and was praised for its authentic portrayal of Mexican culture. It also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature. The film is streaming on Disney+.

3. UP (2009)

Director – Peter Docter

– Peter Docter IMDb rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming on – Disney+

UP is an action-adventure comedy film helmed by Peter Docter. It’s about an elderly widower who attaches helium balloons to his house to travel. He does that to fulfill his late wife’s promise. The elderly man is accompanied by a young boy. The first seven odd minutes of this movie are emotionally gripping and hook you into the story. It remains an essential watch if you are a fan of Pixar movies. The film is available on Disney+.

4. Toy Story (1995)

Director – John Lasseter

– John Lasseter IMDb rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming on – Disney+

Toy Story was the first feature-length movie made by Pixar and was the first computer-animated one. It focuses on a set of toys that come to life when humans are not around. The film was a major critical and commercial success; it is considered to have paved the way for other animated films in Hollywood. The film also kick-started a multimedia franchise, including several sequels and a spin-off. It’s available on Disney+.

5. Finding Nemo (2003)

Director – Andrew Stanton

– Andrew Stanton IMDb rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Streaming on – Disney+

Finding Nemo is about a clownfish whose son goes missing. He teams up with an amnesiac Regal Blue Tang to look for his son. The adventure comedy-drama is directed by Andrew Stanton and was released in 2003. It was a critical and box-office success, taking home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film remains one of the flagship projects of the studio and was followed by a sequel titled Finding Dory. You can enjoy it on Disney+.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 Highest-Rated Quentin Tarantino Movies: From Pulp Fiction To Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News