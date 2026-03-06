What a tremendous response Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing at the US box office. Aditya Dhar’s Eid release is still 13 days away from its premiere. Yet, Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller has surpassed the opening day collection of its predecessor. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Premiere Advance Booking

With the postponement of Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, odds are totally in favor of Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal co-starrer. According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed $301.6K in advance booking for the premiere shows. It has sold 18.8K+ tickets from 845 shows across 527 locations.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar US Box Office Day 1

Back in 2025, Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had registered an opening day of $317K gross at the US box office. Within a few days of pre-sales, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accumulated opening day advance sales worth $430K. With an impressive $113K already in the kitty, it has rewritten history with a higher opening-day total. There are still 13 days until the big day, so new milestones will be unlocked for Aditya Dhar and his gang!

It is also worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal holds the title of the highest premiere pre-sales in the US, with over $650K. At this pace, the spy action thriller sequel will soon surpass that mark, rewriting history even for Bollywood. Exciting times ahead!

Dhurandhar 2 expected to cross $1 million in North America premieres!

Ranveer Singh’s OG film was a massive success at the North American box office. It emerged as the 2nd highest Indian film of all time, only behind Baahubali 2 ($22 million). High hopes are pinned on the sequel, and its first target is to beat Animal ($1.2 million) and score the highest pre-sales for Bollywood in the USA/Canada market.

