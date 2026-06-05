The previous episode of General Hospital saw Cassius getting a tempting offer. On the other hand, Ethan received a warning. Meanwhile, Nina tried to talk sense into Willow amidst the chaos she was indulging in. Chase faced off with Tracy as she called him out. Lastly, Josslyn tried a new strategy.

The drama, the danger, the revelations, the offers, the confrontations, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 5, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ava challenging Ethan. Is this about the intel that Ethan and Delilah know each other? After all, she was one of the first people who found out about it. Is Ava willing to spill it to someone who can use it for the worse? Is he trying to prevent this from happening?

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn enlists an ally. Not only did she see Willow clinging to her husband, Chase, but she also got a stark warning from Tracy. And now Brook Lynn is more determined than ever to keep Willow far away from Chase. Despite his assurance, Brook Lynn does not trust Willow at all.

She wants Lucy’s help to ensure that what she wants happens. What is on Brook Lynn’s mind, and will Lucy be able to help her? On the other hand, Alexis delivers happy news. Now that Ethan told Alexis that Phoebe is his daughter with Delilah, things are looking smooth for adoption.

Ethan asked Alexis to keep the secret but allow Brook Lynn and Chase to adopt Phoebe officially. When she delivers this happy news to them, how will they react? And when will the truth about Ethan come out? Elsewhere, Liesl issues a warning. Is this to Nina and Willow due to their new moves?

When Laura gets a win, is it related to Sidwell or Sonny? And lastly, Willow just gave Chase the offer to work with him, and it seems he is considering it. Will he accept the offer despite Brook Lynn being clear that Willow is not someone she trusts or wants around? How will it change things for them?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 4, 2026): Josslyn Tries A New Strategy, Ethan Gets A Warning While Chase Faces Off With Tracy

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