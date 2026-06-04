The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nick sharing a difference of opinion about Matt Clark’s fate. On the other hand, Lily gave Devon some tough love. Meanwhile, Sienna shared concerns about Noah’s new venture while Nate helped Stephanie with a decision.

The drama, the worry, the danger, the doubts, the moves, the suspicions, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 4, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Victor declaring victory. He is known to be an arrogant and smug businessman who will stoop to any low to get what he wants. And that’s exactly what he did. He used AI to create fake proofs and get back his company, while his son Nick dealt with addiction.

Victor may have had his plate full, but he thinks he has scored the win he needed and is declaring the same. On the other hand, Phyllis asks Michael to help clear her name. Despite her moves and deals, things did not turn out the way she wanted them to. Now she is desperate to save her image.

Phyllis now wants Michael to help her get things right. But is she asking for too much from him after the mess she created? And then lastly, Victoria worries about Nikki’s medical issues. The last few days have caused a lot of panic in Victoria’s mind due to Nick’s addiction and Nikki’s migraines.

She is worried about both her brother and mother. But right now, she is more focused on ensuring that Nikki is not brushing something serious under the carpet. Victoria knows that her mother would not want to keep the focus on herself, but that doesn’t mean she won’t keep a check on her.

She wants to ensure that Nikki is not suffering from something serious that could potentially aggravate later. What will Victoria do to ensure safety?

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (June 3, 2026): Stephanie Gets Help, Victor & Nick Disagree While Lily Gives Devon Tough Love

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