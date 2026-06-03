The previous episode of General Hospital featured Michael manipulating Willow. On the other hand, Elizabeth made a confession to Lulu. Cullum delivered some grim news. Nina made her allegiance clear when she came to talk to Valentin at Carly’s place. And lastly, Sidwell was left blindsided.

The drama, the worry, the suspicions, the betrayals, the plotting, the mess, and more are about get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 3, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 3, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Lucas fearing he’s said too much. He went to the PCPD and told Joe that Pascal killed Marco even though it is not true. Lucas knows Cullum is the real culprit and yet he made this move. And now he is worried that this may led to some uncontrollable reactions.

Especially with Sidwell getting suspicious and Pascal doing something that may cause more drama. On the other hand, Sonny lends a helping hand. Is this about Ethan or Ric? Meanwhile, Carly demands answers. Along with Valentin, she came ot visit Brennan at the care center, and they want intel.

Carly wants to know if Brennan is responsible for Josslyn’s disappearance. Is he going to give her proof that he is not the one behind this? Will Carly then turn her focus on figuring out who the culprit is? Elsewhere, Chase receives an offer. Who is the one giving him the offer, and how will he react?

And then lastly, Tracy doesn’t like what she sees. It is no secret that Willow and Chase have been spending way too much time together. It is also no secret that they still have a soft spot for each other, despite being exes. To the point that Michael is sure that they are not far from having an affair.

And their proximity while they are dressed in not a lot of clothes as they go on a swim is bound to cause trouble. Especially when Tracy catches them in a compromising position. How will she react, and is she going to share this with Chase’s wife, Brook Lynn, who happens to be her granddaughter?

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