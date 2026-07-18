Top 10 Most Watched Movies on Netflix (Jan-Jun): Thrillers Dominate The List ( Photo Credit – Netflix )

We have successfully completed half of the year 2026. OTT platforms have been releasing data that reveals where the viewership lies and what films and shows have been most watched by people. Netflix has dropped the list of the top 10 films watched globally on its platform. Alan Ritchson’s War Machine has been the most-watched film on the platform. The popular film Kpop Demon Hunters and best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s The RIP have also found a spot on the list.

Thrillers dominate the list

Alan Ritchson’s military thriller War Machine has earned the top spot with a staggering 147 million viewership. The film sees Ritchson play a combat engineer who enters the elite US Army Ranger selection process. During the final round, the candidates find themselves fighting a mysterious killing machine. The thriller had audiences hooked to their seats. A sequel to the film is also on its way.

The second spot has also been earned by a thriller featuring real-life best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck- The RIP. At number 5 is Apex, a psychological thriller starring Charlize Theron.

Survival thriller Thrash and mystery drama Peaky Blinders have also found a spot on the list.

Animation Film Rules Mid-Table

The animated film Swapped ranks number 3. Set in an animal kingdom, it follows two species that swap bodies in a magical turn of events. The two sworn enemies are forced to walk in each other’s feathers and fur as they embark on a wild journey together to save the wilderness they share.

At number 4 is the animated music adventure Kpop Demon Hunters. The hit movie is filled with chart-smashing K-pop music written by some of the genre’s biggest names,

Where’s The Romance?

It’s still here, but on the lower half of the table. People We Meet On Vacation, which focuses on two young lovers who meet after a brief period of separation, has earned the seventh spot, while Jennifer Lopez’s office love story has made the list at number 10.

Take a look at Top 10 Most-Watched Movies on Netflix from Jan-Jun 2026

War Machine- 147 mn The RIP- 136 mn The Swapped- 131 mn Kpop Demon Hunters- 130 mn Apex-129 mn Thrash- 100 mn People We Meet On Vacation- 78 mn The Crash- 65 mn Peaky Blinders- 64 mn Office Romance- 58 mn

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