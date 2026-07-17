Top 10 Most Viewed Female-Led Films Of 2026 On Netflix From January To June! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The queens are ruling the digital streaming space, and the audiences are no longer hunting male-dominated action vehicles on digital apps, at least! They are trusting the queens and coronating them as their superheroes, and the top 10 list of the most-watched female-led films of 2026 on Netflix proves the same! While Konkona Sen Sharma wins, claiming the top spot in this list, eventually, it is Rani Mukerji who rules this list!

Rani Mukerji Reigns On Netflix!

In the first half of 2026, Rani Mukerji and her Mardaani franchise have clearly reigned over Netflix’s viewership. While Mardaani 3 arrived on Netflix earlier this year, the other two parts of the franchise also found immense viewership yet again!

Top 10 Most-Viewed Female-Led Films On Netflix In 2026!

According to the cumulative Half-Yearly Netflix Viewership Report (January – June 2026), the ladies have completely dominated the Netflix charts. While Konkona Sen Sharma‘s Accused walked away with the crown of the most-watched female-led film of 2026 on Netflix in the first half, Rani Mukerji ruled with the three Mardaani films!

Alia Bhatt‘s thriller Raazi continued its dream run years after its release, clocking a steady 3.3 million views. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita has clocked 2.5 million views.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed female-led films on Netflix in the first half of 2026. These films are streaming on Netflix and have not necessarily been released in 2026!

Accused: 19.4 Million Made In Korea: 18.2 Million Mardaani 3: 15.8 Million Haq: 15.3 Million Maa Behen: 9.6 Million Mardaani 2: 4.8 Million Mardaani: 4 Million Single Salma: 4 Million Raazi: 3.3 Million Revolver Rita: 2.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Netflix’s Half-Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026). The films might not have necessarily arrived on Netflix in 2026, but they are streaming well.

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For the reviews of all the top 10 shows, check out Koimoi’s web series review section.

Must Read: Top 10 Most Viewed South Indian Films Of 2026 On OTT (Jan – Jun): Prabhas’s Disaster Rules The Clan Unapologetically – Half Yearly Report!

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