Top 10 Most-Watched International Films On Indian OTT (Jan–Jun, 2026): Avatar: Fire And Ash Rules At #1 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As we have successfully finished over half of 2026, it is time to take a look at the international movies that rule the OTT platforms. Avatar: Fire and Ash was one of the biggest releases in 2025, and it would have been a shame for this James Cameron starrer if a different film had ruled the OTT charts upon its streaming release. Despite being the weakest entry in the Avatar franchise, it has earned a lot of love on its home streaming platform. However, The Conjuring: Last Rites and Zootopia 2 have also earned solid views from January to June. Keep scrolling for the deets.

JioHotstar rules the top spots!

Avatar 3 streaming on JioHotstar comfortably secured the top spot with 7.2 million views from January to June. The sci-fi epic was followed by The Conjuring: Last Rites and Zootopia 2 in the #2 and #3 spots, respectively, on the same platform. The #4 spot was occupied by Oscar-winning One Battle After Another, which is also on JioHotstar.

Netflix dominates the mid-table

While JioHotstar ruled at the top spots, Netflix made its presence felt with several entries in the top 10. It was an equal fight between Netflix and JioHotstar.Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Office Romance, Swapped, and People We Meet On Vacation all found a place on the list. It was a close fight between some entries.

Top 10 Most-Watched International Films On Indian OTT

The list has been released by Ormax’s Half-Yearly List of the most-viewed international movies in India in the first half of the year. James Cameron’s films have always found a solid audience in India, and his Avatar: Fire and Ash is thus the most-watched international movie. There is a difference of an estimated 1.2 million views from The Conjuring: Last Rites. It shall also be noted that Avatar 3’s final numbers may vary from current views.

Check out the top 10 most-watched international movies on Indian OTT in the first half of 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – 7.2 million* | JioHotstar The Conjuring: Last Rites – 6.0 million | JioHotstar Zootopia 2 – 5.4 million | JioHotstar One Battle After Another – 4.6 million | JioHotstar Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – 3.6 million | Netflix The Bluff – 3.5 million | Amazon Prime Video Office Romance – 3.4 million* | Netflix Jack Ryan: Ghost War – 3.3 million | Amazon Prime Video Swapped – 3.2 million | Netflix People We Meet on Vacation – 3.0 million | Netflix

* – Estimated lifetime viewership & final figures may vary.

As more Hollywood tentpoles head to streaming in the second half of the year, these rankings could witness significant changes.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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