Star Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg, and Idris Elba.

Director: Jared Bush and Byron Howard

What’s Good: The animation is gorgeous, and the script is actually quite clever in all aspects.

What’s Bad: Nick Wilde seems to be put in the background quite a bit in this film, and while he still has things to do, a better balance would be appreciated.

Loo Break: The film is actually very lean, and the pacing doesn’t allow for any loo breaks.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is a must-watch; doesn’t matter if you’re a parent or a kid, this film works for all ages.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 107 minutes.

This year has been rough for Disney, especially after the failure of films like Tron: Ares, and other films like Wicked: For Good stealing the thunder of a genre that was their sole realm in the past, but with Zootopia 2, the house of Mickey is back at it with a film that is hilarious, charming, and intriguing, all of it under a fantastic level of presentation and great use of voice acting to bring all these animals to life.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

It is no surprise that the script might be the film’s strongest asset, which is becoming a rare sight in Hollywood, as the industry often forgets that a good story is essential for audiences to continue attending movies for their entertainment. Luckily, it seems that Jared Bush, who also serves as one of the film’s directors, knows exactly what he is doing in terms of telling a story that can captivate both kids and adults.

The core of the story, just like in the first film, focuses on a crime mystery and our two main characters, Judy and Nick, investigating it, and just for that the film knows how to keep the information delivery in control, keeping the sense of mystery and the revelations coming at a good pace, as well as doing a lot of impressive character work between our two main characters, whose relationship will be put to the test more than ever.

It is here, though, that the character of Nick, a fan favorite in the first film, feels very sidelined in order to make Judy the main character without question. The film still puts a lot of focus on their relationship and what they mean to each other, but when it comes to who is more relevant to the plot, Nick feels like a secondary character instead of a main one, which is a shame, because he is my favorite character in this film and in the previous one.

Nevertheless, the script is so strong that only very few people will be bothered by the previous criticism or notice it at all, because the film is quite funny, with many jokes coming from a very clever and thought-out place, instead of just improvising something that sounds funny. Every single character has the chance to shine in the comedic department, and the film is so much better for it, creating a truly fun experience.

The script also goes into world-building, expanding what was already there in the first film by a huge amount. It makes you realize that there are still so many places to visit in this world that there is definitely an excuse to make a third film in that regard, and not just because the film will make a ton of money and a sequel is to be expected.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Zootopia 2, just like in the first film, has an amazing cast of actors, including those who play the main characters, and also a plethora of actors coming here and there for small roles, and they end up stealing many of the film’s scenes. Jason Bateman does a fabulous job as Nick, although his character is not doing as much as he can, the actor doesn’t miss a second in realizing the character for the good of the story.

Ginnifer Goodwin is the star of the show this time, and there are definitely many scenes where she stands out as a fantastic voice actor. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast does their job so well that you might want many of them to stick around a bit more, like, for example, Idris Elba, who makes a big impression in a very short time.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Direction-wise, Zootopia 2 has a fantastic dominion over its presentation, with the camera working in the same fashion as many older crime films, giving the scenes the gravitas they need for when things become dangerous, and both directors know when to push for the story to truly feel like it matters and that what is happening will truly change the characters forever; this is just not another Tuesday for them.

The music might not be very memorable, and Shakira’s musical number is not as good as the one in the previous film, but the score by Michael Giacchino does the job and keeps things fun, engaging, and dangerous when it should.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Zootopia 2 is a sign that there is still hope for Disney when it comes to actually delivering on their promises, and when it comes to just telling a good story, this time in the realm of animation, something they seem to have forgotten in most of their departments. Zootopia 2 is not as unique as the first one, as the novelty is no longer there. However, the execution, which matters the most, is right on point, and let’s hope Disney learns that this is the way to go when it comes to future animated and live-action films: just tell a good story.

Zootopia 2 released on 28 November 2025.

