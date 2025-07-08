Netflix has quietly tucked away a lesser-known gem starring Idris Elba and it’s one many viewers have found surprisingly entertaining. While most people still associate him with darker roles like the brooding detective in Luther, this eight-part mini-series shows a completely different side of the actor.

What Is Turn Up Charlie About on Netflix

Turn Up Charlie, released in 2019, slipped past a lot of radars. Idris plays Charlie, a struggling DJ with his best days long behind him. After running out of options and being unemployed, his life takes an odd turn when he crashes a wedding and bumps into an old friend. That friend, a big-name actor, offers Charlie a strange deal, which is to help look after his out-of-control daughter in exchange for a shot at getting back into the music world.

What’s in store is a curious blend of babysitting and beat-dropping as Elba balances dance tracks and emotional growth. The beauty of the series is it doesn’t really try to do too much, and therein lies its rhythm. Gabrielle, the sharp tongued kid now stuck with Charlie, isn’t quick to warm up but as their strange bond develops awkwardly it becomes the show’s essence.

The cast includes the likes of Piper Perabo, Guz Khan, Angela Griffin, and Jade Anouka, who manage to keep the energy moving even when the story takes predictable turns, per Unilad.

Audience Reviews on Turn Up Charlie

Critics were mixed, giving it lukewarm scores and pointing out flaws in the writing but the audiences didn’t seem to care.

One viewer commented, “Turn Up Charlie what an absolute banger! @idriselba #netflix #tv.” Another added, “Love love love Turn Up Charlie on @netflix with the brilliant @idriselba and @GuzKhanOfficial and Jocelyn Esien -so bloody funny and the little child actress is TALENTED !!”

Love love love Turn Up Charlie on @netflix with the brilliant @idriselba and @GuzKhanOfficial and Jocelyn Esien -so bloody funny and the little child actress is TALENTED !! — Trish Adudu (@AduduTrish) September 24, 2024

A third tweeted, “Y’all go watch Turn up Charlie on Netflix Idris Elba finish work.” Someone else said, “@idriselba Turn Up Charlie on Netflix bloody awesome! #turnupcharlie.”

Y’all go watch Turn up Charlie on Netflix

Idris Elba finish work — Mr Igbokwe (@thiskenesef) May 12, 2024

The series didn’t last long as Netflix canceled the second season plans back in 2020, but the one season that did air still has its charm.

Turn Up Charlie is streaming now and for those looking to see Idris Elba in something lighter and more playful, it’s worth checking out.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Is Surprised By Li’s Take While Someone Gets Shot By Luna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News