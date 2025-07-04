Prime Video’s newest action-comedy, Heads of State, is already the most-watched movie in the US and worldwide. The film, released on July 2, shot straight to the top of the platform’s chart by July 3, beating out big titles like The Accountant 2 and Deep Cover, per Flixpatrol. Globally, it’s also ahead of recent popular picks like Warfare, A Working Man, and Anyone But You.

All About Heads Of State

The film stars John Cena as the US President, Idris Elba takes on the role of the UK Prime Minister, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The story focuses on British Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer, political rivals, who are forced to work together after their plane is shot down by terrorists led by Russian arms dealer Viktor Gradov.

While being stranded in Belarus and presumed dead, they uncover a betrayal linked to Gradov’s access to a global satellite network. Joined by CIA officer Marty Comer and MI6 agent Noel Bisset, they survive multiple assassination attempts while uncovering that U.S. Vice President Kirk is the real traitor. After foiling a plot to dismantle NATO, Clarke and Derringer defeat Gradov and emerge as allies. Comer is revealed alive in a post-credits scene.

The moment’s been savored. Heads of State is streaming now. pic.twitter.com/BS4q1xVzaq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 2, 2025

Heads Of State Score Strong Ratings With Viewers

The movie sits at a 58% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even stronger 82% from audiences. Critics are hailing the film as entertaining and describing it as “a really good, dumb comedy.” Viewers also seemingly had fun watching the movie. One wrote on X, “If you have Prime, watch Heads of State, completely fucking stupid and pointless movie with John Cena & Idris Elba, first time in weeks I’ve fully enjoyed 2 hours.”

If you have Prime, watch Heads of State, completely fucking stupid and pointless movie with John Cena & Idris Elba, first time in weeks I’ve fully enjoyed 2 hours pic.twitter.com/PCCQqdgqdo — Tear of Grace (@TearofGrace) July 2, 2025

Another tweeted, “Heads of State is SO GOOD. Didn’t know what to expect but DAMN.” A third added, “Heads of State is a must watch. I don’t remember the last time I laughed so hard 😂. The actors all round had a great chemistry. Wonderful to see a woman kick you know what kkk. I will definitely watch it again tonight🤣”

Heads of State is SO GOOD. Didn’t know what to expect but DAMN. pic.twitter.com/MLqvKZkSGX — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 3, 2025

Heads of State is a must watch. I don’t remember the last time I laughed so hard 😂 The actors all round had a great chemistry. Wonderful to see a woman kick you know what kkk. I will definitely watch it again tonight🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rt7YbJYaQs — Boss Salani (@mutssy_Salani) July 4, 2025

John Cena Continues His Hollywood Rise

John Cena made the jump from the wrestling ring to Hollywood years ago. He started with action flicks, then leaned into comedies, and now splits his time between both. His box office total, with hits like Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, and a major part in the Fast and Furious series, has passed $5 billion, per Screenrant.

On the other hand, Idris Elba’s roots are in television, with a breakout role in The Wire. His film career has taken him into the Marvel world as Heimdall, the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and voice work in the Sonic franchise as Knuckles. He’s been nominated for six Emmys and keeps building momentum.

Absolute blast at the #HeadsOfState premiere in NYC. So grateful for our director, the incredible cast and crew from around the globe who made this all come to life. You can see Heads of State when it comes to @PrimeVideo on July 2!!! @AmazonMGMStudio pic.twitter.com/njhdi7a07i — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2025



Heads Of State Cast Features Big Names From TV And Film

The supporting cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Stephen Root (Barry), and Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher).

