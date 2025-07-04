Megyn Kelly, a star journalist with a preponderance of credibility, has now established herself as a satirical force, shooting multiple parodies that target the unhealthy sense of entitlement found in powerful women. From Meghan Markle and Katy Perry to Michelle Obama, Kelly has not shied away from capitalizing on celebrities’ unquenchable thirst for attention.

On Thursday’s appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, the namesake host implied Charlize Theron could be her next parody. Ironically, the last time the South African actress received an Oscar nomination was for portraying Kelly herself in Bombshell. Now, Kelly has dropped a pointed one-liner: “She played me in a movie, and I can play her in one, too.”

Megyn Kelly’s Overcompensation Theory Regarding Charlize Theron’s Sexuality

The controversy stems from Theron’s recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she made explicit comments about her personal life that Kelly believes reveal deeper motives behind the actress’ public persona. Kelly’s central theory revolves around what she perceives as deliberate overcompensation on Theron’s part.

During the podcast, the Monster actress claimed to have recently “f***ed a 26-year-old” and spoke explicitly about her org*sms. The former Fox News host expressed skepticism, stating her reservations that Theron “probably prefers women.”

She pointed to this as evidence of overcompensation, comparing it to how some closeted individuals might make inappropriate comments about the opposite s*x in an attempt to appear heterosexual.

Megyn Kelly Believes Charlize Theron Insulting Fathers Reinforce She Could Be Lesbian

The political commentator referenced Theron’s parenting choices, particularly her claim that one of her adopted children expressed transgender identity at age three. She questioned whether a three-year-old could truly understand gender concepts, suggesting this might be part of a broader pattern of progressive posturing rather than authentic family dynamics.

Charlize Theron expressed pride in not having to “share” her children with anyone or “run everything by a guy,” including a father figure. She proclaimed her love for living exactly as she wanted, without male input, which Kelly viewed as portraying men as burdens rather than potential partners.

These sentiments were deemed hypocritical given Theron’s decade-long relationship with Stuart Townsend, lending weight to Kelly’s argument that the actress might be pandering to the podcast’s target demographic of independent young women rather than expressing genuine beliefs.

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Charlize Theron For Contrived Demeanor & Forced Profanity To Look “Edgy” & “Cool”

Kelly’s criticism extended beyond questioning Theron’s s*xuality to condemning what she saw as the actress’s inappropriate public behavior. The Atomic Blonde star’s comments during the podcast struck Kelly as particularly problematic, representing a departure from her established persona over the past three decades.

Most notably, she criticized Theron’s excessive use of profanity, arguing that strategic deployment of strong language could be effective but that constant swearing appeared to be an “affectation” designed to make her seem like a “young cool girl.”

Kelly emphasized that at 49, such behavior was “vulgar” for someone of Charlize Theron’s stature, declaring, “You’re a star, have some class.” Compared to Julia Roberts, Kelly praised the Pretty Woman star for maintaining dignity despite being on the opposite side of the political aisle.

What Did Charlize Theron Say About Her Sexuality?

While Megyn Kelly shared her own theories while calling out Charlize Theron, the latter previously opened up about her sexual identity during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen while promoting the 2017 movie Atomic Blonde, in which her character, Lorraine Broughton, is bisexual.

The actress highlighted the importance of bisexual representation onscreen and said, “It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel that when you make movies, if you’re going to hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society.”

However, when asked if she herself has “swam in the lady pond,” Theron revealed, “When I was young, yes.” However, she clarified, “When you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all. But it was pretty clear that I really liked dudes.”

