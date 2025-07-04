In 2014, a moment between Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus became so iconic that it still gets talked about. Can you guess which one I’m referring to? Well, it’s the time when Perry received a girl-on-girl kiss from Hannah Montana fame at a mid-concert among hundreds of people. Miley and Katy have always shared a very close bond, but that bond would give the Roar singer some tongue activity from Cyrus that she had never thought of.

The moment went viral on social media platforms, making netizens go crazy with suspicions and assumptions about the girl pop stars’ relationship. While Cyrus has always been open about her sexuality, it was never a doubt that she likes women as well. But when it comes to Perry, she has always been seen with men, so that Kiss was not something she expected. Once the songstress talked about it as well. Scroll ahead.

Did Katy Perry Expect That Kiss From Miley Cyrus?

During Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz tour stop in L.A., Katy Perry was one of the VIP guests at the show. When the Harleys in Hawaii singer appeared on the Australian morning show, Sunrise (Via ABC News) , to talk about her then-upcoming tour and plans, the conversation quickly switched to the smooch.

Explaining what happened at the Miley Cyrus concert, Perry started to share, “Scandalous. Yeah, I went to her show, which was amazing. It is very colorful. … She has this one part, where it’s like a kiss cam. I just walked up to her to give her like a friendly, girly kiss, as us girls do.” She further continued, “Then, she like tried to move her head and go deeper. I pulled away.”

Katy Perry & Miley Cyrus kissing was a moment in history pic.twitter.com/otPrLR6Tqs — katyspolar 𝟏𝟒𝟑 (@katyspolar) August 4, 2022

When the Roar singer was asked why she pulled away, she had given a hilarious answer. She said, “God knows where that tongue has been. We don’t know, that tongue is so infamous.” Well, that is true in a lot of senses. But was there anything else that we missed? Was that kiss from Miley Cyrus an intentional one, or did it just happen in the moment? We will never know.

Anyway, that moment had gone viral, and netizens started to talk about it on X (previously known as Twitter). One of them wrote, “What do you think it tasted like?” Another one joked, “Katy really felt that xd.” One of the netizens commented, “So much chaos over a simple kiss? Have you never been kissed or what?”

what do you think it tasted like? — Egotastic! (@egotastic) August 4, 2022

she kissed a girl and she really liked it — Adele ★ Katy ★ Yoncé🦋 (@adelekatyyonce_) August 4, 2022

Katy really felt that xd — Rox🦋 (@midnightsera_) August 4, 2022

¿Tanto desmadre por un simple beso? ¿Nunca los han besado o qué? — Julianovich  (@JulianMaGue) August 4, 2022

Well, as per recent reports, Katy Perry, after being with Orlando Bloom for so many years, has finally parted ways. But this kissing moment will definitely go down in the history of kisses. What do you think?

