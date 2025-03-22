One of the ace Hollywood singers who has been ruling not only the charts but also millions of hearts is Miley Cyrus. However, despite all the fame and stardom, controversies have always followed her around. Over the years, her every act has been scrutinized and criticized, and as she started off her career at a very young age, these things affected her deeply.

In an interview, Cyrus openly talked about how much she punished herself and judged herself for the controversies that followed her name since young. However, she even admitted that after having a better understanding of things, the songstress has stopped blaming herself.

While talking about her journey from being a child artist to today’s globally acclaimed singer-songwriter-performer, Miley Cyrus talked about how guilty she sometimes felt for her actions. During the conversation with British Vogue, the songstress said, “I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused.” She continued, “Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

Miley Cyrus further recalled the time when media outlets treated her harshly when she was going through puberty. As she was transitioning into a woman, a tabloid once wrote a story about her acne with a title that read ‘A Breakout Year!’ To this, the singer explained her frustration and said, “Like who thought that I was not a person who would be hurt by that? Like I was clearly a 20-year-old girl. Sure, at 20 I was like every 20-year-old. You think you’re grown, but now I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I was fully a kid.'”

Over the years, Miley Cyrus’ name has been linked to many controversies, beginning with the year 2008 when the Hannah Montana star’s intimate photos were circulated online. Later that year, she even faced the heat for posing topless for Vanity Fair. Even though she had apologized back at that time, later she reversed her statement and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’m NOT SORRY.”

Her 2009 performance at the Teen Choice Awards on ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ received quite a lot of backlash from media and kids’ parents as her dance on the ice-cream prop was labeled as pole-dancing. The next year, a video where Cyrus can be seen smoking a bong was leaked, leaving netizens furious. At the time, she tried to make sense of the situation by saying that the substance was saliva. However, in 2020, she took a dig at herself and joked, “Happy 10-year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb sh*t to their friends.”

There were other controversies revolving around her name, including her twerking performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, going n*de in her music video, Wrecking Ball, and the list continues. But, now, Miley doesn’t feel any shame for her doings. The Flowers singer has accepted who she is.

What are your thoughts?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Want Her Kids To Be Around The Notorious Tate Brothers, Cuts Short North’s Visit To Her Father Kanye West

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News