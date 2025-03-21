Disney and Pixar fans, there’s some great news for y’all. Coco 2 is officially in the works, and the announcement came almost seven years after the first movie was released. The first film’s storyline made everyone emotional as it talked about the importance of family and the love that comes with it, so a sequel was very much needed. Disney and Pixar both announced the sequel on Instagram with an interesting post.

On March 20, 2025, they collaboratively took to Instagram and shared the colorful logo of Coco with a ‘2’ added to it, making it official. In the caption, they mentioned that after 2017, their hit animated movie is again coming back for a sequel. Let’s hope it becomes as successful as the first one. Scroll ahead to read more.

The caption on the official Instagram post can be read, “Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially in the works!” Bob Iger (Walt Disney CEO) also talked about the sequel at the company’s annual shareholders meeting and said, “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure. And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The first film director Lee Unkrich has joined hands once again for the sequel with Adrian Molina. Mark Nielson (known for producing Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2) will produce it. Although the plot details for the new movie haven’t been disclosed yet, Coco 2 is aiming for a 2029 release.

The original movie was set in Mexico, and the audience learned about Miguel Rivera and his family. Anthony Gonzalez voiced the character; whether he will return as Miguel is still unknown. Miguel Rivera is a 12-year-old aspiring musician who, after learning the truth about his rockstar idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), embarks on a journey to bring music back into his family, which was once banned.

In the process, when he finally reaches the Land of the Dead, he meets with his great-great-grandmother and great-great-grandfather and learns more about the Rivera family. The storyline will always tug at heartstrings that we probably never knew existed.

Coco 2’s return announcement surfaces three months after the Plaza de Coco restaurant’s opening on Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship named Disney Treasure. During the preview in December 2024, Lee Unkrich was asked whether the sequel was happening or not. To that, the director subtly hinted and said, “It’s a huge honor knowing that so many of our fans want” it. He further continued, “I’ve been hearing that a lot. I can say that, like with all our films, if the right story comes along, we will completely be all over it and explore it.”

When he was asked what he wanted to see in the sequel, Unkrich explained, “I think the best sequels are sequels where, when it comes out, it feels like a natural extension of the first film and not just an add-on — like, one big story. Even though right now people might look at Coco and be like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t need a sequel, it’s a complete story’ — which is what it is — ideally, if there was a sequel, it would feel like, ‘Oh, oh my God, we never knew that we needed this other part of the story.”

Are you excited to meet the Rivera family once again?

