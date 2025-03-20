Taylor Swift has officially cemented her place at the top of 21st-century music. It seems the Swifties now have more reason to celebrate after Billboard’s Top 100 Women Artists of the 21st Century crowned her the number one female artist. This title reflects her record-breaking success as a performer and her profound and undeniable impact on the industry.

Swift’s journey from a newcomer to becoming an international sensation has been nothing short of an inspiration. With a career that spanned nearly two decades (and still many more to come), the 35-year-old used her platform to advocate for artists’ rights and push conversations about women in music.

Taylor Swift has officially been ranked the #1 biggest female artist of the 21st century by Billboard. pic.twitter.com/isO6sNcWHs — chart data (@chartdata) March 19, 2025

Billboard’s Taylor Swift Recognition

This is not the first time Billboard has acknowledged Taylor Swift’s relentless dominance. In 2019, she was named Woman of the Decade, and more recently, the publication honored her as the top artist of the past 25 years.

The Wildest Dreams singer’s commitment to rerecording her old albums in a battle for ownership over her music has sparked industry-wide discussions about artists’ rights. The overwhelming success of the Eras Tour has further cemented her legacy as one of the most influential artists of all time.

A Star-Studded Top Five: Taylor Swift Leads A Powerhouse Lineup

The other female heavyweights who join Swift in the top five include Rihanna, Beyonce, Adele, and Katy Perry. All of whom, like the topper herself, have left an undeniable mark on music history. However, the list is not only about the industry pros; it also spotlights the youngsters making waves. Billie Eilish (15), Olivia Rodrigo (21), and Chappell Roan (80) represent the next generation of hitmakers. At the same time, Hilary Duff (73) and Sia (55) are recognized for their contributions beyond music, including their roles in film and television.

Taylor Swift’s Evolution: From Country Star To Global Icon

Swift’s journey to the long path of music kicked off in 2005 when she initially signed with Big Machine Records and launched her career as a country artist. Over time, she evolved her music style, seamlessly transitioning from country to pop and later incorporating indie and alternative influences.

By 2018, the Grammy Award winner had moved to Universal Music Group, and today, her discography boasts 11 studio albums and four rerecorded albums, with fans eagerly awaiting the next two: Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

Awards And Achievements

If Taylor Swift’s music transformation has been impressive, her accolades are nothing short of historic. She holds 14 Grammy Awards, including a record-breaking four Album of the Year wins, solidifying her as one of the most decorated artists of all time.

However, she has not just confined herself to the world of music. She has also dipped her foot in the acting world, appearing in Valentine’s Day, Cats, and The Lorax, and made her directorial debut with All Too Well: The Short Film, based on her expanded version of the fan-favorite song.

Taylor Swift accepting her historic four Album of the Year wins at the #GRAMMYs . pic.twitter.com/9dShZGArbY — Z A N A 〄 (@ZanaHajiSaid) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift: A Champion For Artists’ Rights

Swift’s legacy isn’t just about chart-topping hits or awards. It’s about standing up for what she believes in. The pop icon boldly removed her catalog from Spotify in 2014 to protest the platform’s unfair royalty rates.

Her ongoing fight for artists to own their masters led her to re-record her early albums, reclaiming control over her work. During her record-breaking Eras Tour, she proved her commitment to the people who make her success possible, reportedly distributing $197 million in bonuses to her crew, including dancers, truck drivers, and behind-the-scenes workers.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: A Complete Unknown OTT Release Update: Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-Nominated Film Locks Its Streaming Date – Here’s When & Where To Watch It For Free!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News