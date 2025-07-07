The fourth installment of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is set to arrive in theatres soon. For fans of the original movie, the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt is more than just a nostalgic callback.

It is a meaningful continuation of a story that began nearly three decades ago. Ahead of the film’s release, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who helms the 2025 installment, revealed why she decided to bring back the OG stars.

What Did I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Say About The Return Of The OGs?

Talking about working with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Robinson said, “Working with Freddie and Jen was amazing,” says Robinson. “It was important to me to make sure that both of their stories felt like a continuation. We wanted to know, how would something like this affect them 27 years later? Who would they become, and how will that inform how they advise and help this younger group?”

“The most interesting version of this movie was a continuation of their story but also seeing how their trauma all those years ago inform who they are later in life,” the director added, emphasizing how the movie’s fresh take honors the past while leaning into deeper, more mature storytelling.

“Our film is about marrying a nostalgic nineties feel with today’s slasher films,” Robinson explained, adding, “That combination is in everything – the film’s design, its score, and the way we developed the kills… It’s why people love this franchise.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in new character posters for ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ In theaters July 18. pic.twitter.com/drbsNpgn0l — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 23, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Plot & Cast

The latest film follows five friends who find themselves haunted by a secret from a year ago. The group made a deadly mistake that they chose to bury, but the past doesn’t stay buried for long. As a mysterious figure begins to stalk them, they realize they’re part of something bigger and eerily familiar. Turning to the original survivors of the Southport Massacre for answers, the group must face the horrifying truth that history may be repeating itself.

The upcoming movie marks the return of original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, rekindling memories of the 1997 cult classic alongside a new cast that includes Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Release Date

The movie is releasing in the US on July 18, 2025. You can check out the trailer of the film below:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Pedro Pascal Reveals Why He Had To Tone Down 1960s ‘Mid-Atlantic’ Accent, Says “I Had A Hard Time Doing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News