The highly-awaited MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theatres this month. The movie will mark Pedro Pascal’s Marvel debut as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards and kick off the sixth phase of the MCU. Ahead of the movie’s release, Pascal spoke about his character and shared an interesting anecdote about his role.

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Toning Down His Accent For Reed Richards Role?

During the global promotions for the film, Pedro Pascal told Vanity Fair that he gave his 100% while committing to the 1960s accent, but the crew kept pulling him back. “The theatre of that is something to step into. I don’t know if I did it well, they had to keep on pulling me back from a very mid-Atlantic, early 60s talk. They had a dialect coach who was going to help us with that kind of dialect.”

The Last of Us star further added, “I took to it so well, they had to pull me aside…they were like, ‘Uh, talk more like yourself.’ I had a hard time doing that because I was so into the era, which for me, was something to step into, as it’s different from what we’ve seen before. What they’ve created is something we haven’t seen.”

New look at Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ pic.twitter.com/9Oc8SDZYBy — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) July 5, 2025

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in the US on July 25, 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film features a star-studded ensemble, including Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

You can check out the trailer of the film below:

