Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the most prolific and acclaimed filmmakers in cinematic history. From iconic blockbusters such as E.T., the Indiana Jones series, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List, to modern masterpieces like West Side Story and The Fabelmans, the 78-year-old filmmaker has built an unparalleled legacy. Likewise, James Cameron is another visionary director known for cult classics like The Terminator films, Aliens, and Titanic. But his most ambitious project to date is the Avatar franchise, a visually stunning epic sci-fi blockbuster.

James Cameron has a long-standing interest in the sci-fi genre, but Spielberg has made his mark there as well. In fact, one of Spielberg’s early 2000s sci-fi thrillers holds a higher critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes than even Avatar. We’re talking about the 2002 film Minority Report starring Tom Cruise in the lead role. Read on to see how the two films compare and where you can stream Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi gem today.

Minority Report vs. Avatar – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

James Cameron’s Avatar received tremendous praise from fans and critics across the globe following its theatrical release in 2009. The film holds an impressive 81% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report edges it out with a higher 89% critics’ score. However, the audience scores tell a slightly different story. Avatar holds a strong 82% audience rating and is slightly ahead of Minority Report, which sits at a still impressive 80%.

What Was Minority Report All About?

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film was based on Philip K. Dick’s 1956 short story of the same name. Set in the year 2054, the plot follows a specialized police department that predicts and prevents crimes from happening, with the help of three psychics known as Precogs. Tom Cruise stars as John Anderton, the head of the Precrime division. But when he’s accused of a future murder, he goes on the run to clear his name and uncover the truth behind the system he once trusted.

Where to Stream Minority Report

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar in India. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 19 minutes. If you haven’t yet, we highly recommend watching it now on OTT.

Minority Report Trailer

