On-screen sparks turning into off-screen heat? Hollywood’s seen it all. But when it comes to Spider-Man flicks, the chemistry seems to jump straight out of the script and into real life. Tom Holland and Zendaya lit up the screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but fans didn’t just fall for their characters. The actors themselves soon became a top-tier Hollywood couple. But long before, a high-up exec in the Spider-Man universe reportedly told them to keep things strictly professional.

The thing is, this wasn’t the first time such advice was handed out. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield got the same memo. And just like Holland and Zendaya, they ignored it. So why do Spider-Man stars keep falling for each other even when told not to? What’s with this web of romance swinging through every reboot?

When Spider-Man Stars Can’t Help But Keep Falling for Each Other

Back in 2002, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst gave fans a dose of real-life romance when they got together during Spider-Man’s original run. A decade later, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone picked up the pattern, linking up during The Amazing Spider-Man shoot. That’s two for two.

tom holland and zendaya as spiderman and mj was the best casting decision ever pic.twitter.com/oCK8RcoBkk — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) July 20, 2021

When Spider-Man: Homecoming launched in 2017, Tom Holland and Zendaya were next in line. The pattern was too obvious to miss, and not just for fans. Amy Pascal, a top-tier Sony producer attached to the franchise, caught the trend and decided to step in. Pascal told the New York Times back in 2021:

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can just complicate things, you know?”

The warning wasn’t taken lightly. Holland and Zendaya reportedly played it cool at the beginning, keeping any romantic sparks away from the public eye. But when those paparazzi car photos and joint vacations rolled in, the secret was out. Fans had a new favorite couple.

Pascal’s advice wasn’t without merit. On-set romances can stir drama. Yet, the Spider-Man pairs seemed to navigate it pretty smoothly. Stone and Garfield, for instance, managed a low-key split in 2015, long after their films wrapped. That said, not every pair followed the same arc.

andrew garfield and emma stone in the amazing spider-man pic.twitter.com/MR0Uo6TXXM — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 9, 2025

However, Zendaya and Holland are still together. Interestingly, both Garfield and Holland scored their Spider-Man roles largely because of their undeniable chemistry with their leading ladies. In Garfield’s case, a test scene with Stone reportedly sealed the deal. For Holland, his back-and-forth with Zendaya proved just as magnetic. Seems like chemistry is a casting tool and a relationship starter.

While Stone and Garfield eventually parted ways, they stayed on good terms. Garfield even gave her public shout-outs post-breakup. Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom continue to balance their romance and careers without the mess, setting a new standard for celebrity relationships born on set.

