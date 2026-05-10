Thalapathy Vijay is grabbing all the attention, and this time it’s because of the start of his tenure as the Chief Minister. Yes, the Kollywood superstar finally took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, creating a historic moment in the state’s politics. While it’s really a celebration time for his hardcore fans, it’s also a sad thing that he’s unlikely to focus on movies anymore. Amid this, let’s take a look at the top 10 movies of the superstar ranked by the worldwide box office collection.

Leo

Leo stands at the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay. Released in 2023, the magnum opus did business of 606.42 crore gross at the worldwide box office despite mixed reviews. It’s the first and only 600 crore grosser of the actor.

The Greatest Of All Time

Released in 2024, The Greatest Of All Time is the second-highest-grossing film of Vijay. It opened to mixed reviews and word of mouth, but thanks to Vijay’s superstardom, it grossed a solid 458.44 crore globally.

Varisu

Varisu was released in theaters in 2023. It received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, yet it grossed 299.2 crore. It benefited from the Pongal festive season. It’s the third-highest-grossing film of Vijay.

Bigil

Bigil opened to decent reviews from critics, and word of mouth was also positive. Released in 2019, it grossed a solid 296.08 crore globally. It benefited from the Diwali festive season. It is Thalapathy Vijay’s fourth-highest-grossing film.

Mersal

Mersal was released in 2017. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even word of mouth was positive. It grossed 253.45 crore at the worldwide box office and is Vijay’s fifth-highest-grossing film.

Sarkar

Sarkar was released in 2018 and received mixed reviews from critics. However, it still emerged successful globally, grossing 237.26 crore. It is Vijay’s sixth-highest-grossing film.

Master

Master was released in 2021 amid the COVID-19 scare, but it still raked in impressive numbers at the worldwide box office. It grossed 224.88 crore, and is currently Thalapathy Vijay’s seventh-highest-grossing film.

Beast

Beast was released in 2022, and it received generally mixed to negative reviews from critics. Also, word of mouth was mixed among the audience. Still, it grossed 218.69 crore globally and is the eighth-highest-grossing film of the superstar.

Theri

Released in 2018, Theri received mixed reviews from critics. However, among the audience, word of mouth was in favor, which helped it gross 158.8 crore globally. It is Thalapathy Vijay’s ninth-highest-grossing film.

Thupakki

Released in 2012, Thupakki grossed a solid 129.7 crore at the worldwide box office, riding on positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is currently the tenth-highest-grossing film of the superstar.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers globally:

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Bigil – 296.08 crore Mersal – 253.45 crore Sarkar – 237.26 crore Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Theri – 158.8 crore Thupakki – 129.7 crore

Historic streak of 8 consecutive 200 crore grossers

Apart from the impressive list above, it is worth noting that Vijay is the only South actor to deliver 8 consecutive 200-crore grossers globally, a truly impressive feat. Till now, neither Rajinikanth nor Prabhas has achieved the feat. Vijay’s streak of back-to-back 200 crore grossers includes Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, and The Greatest Of All Time.

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