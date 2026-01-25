Unpacking the box office business of Kannada films. Koimoi’s Sandalwood box office collection and verdict tracker for 2026 brings you a detailed look at the earnings and commercial success of Kannada cinema. Whether it’s a mass-market entertainer or a content-driven indie film, we track how each movie performs financially.

Covering Kannada films released across 2024 and 2026, this page provides a close-up on collections, business performance, film verdicts, and profit calculations. From Hits to Super Duper Hits, and even flops, this space is designed for film lovers, trade watchers, and box office analysts who want accurate data on Sandalwood’s cinematic output.

Last updated: January 25, 2026

Release Year Movie Name India Total

(INR Cr) Worldwide Total

(INR Cr) Opening Day

(INR Cr) Opening Week

(INR Cr) Verdict 2026 Landlord 1.16* 1.36* 0.52 1.16* 2025 Mark 27.15 32.03 8.6 23.15 (8-day) 2025 45 15.8 18.64 5.5 13.45 (8-day) 2025 The Devil 29.39 34.68 10 25.11 (8-day) PLUS 2025 Kantara: Chapter 1 622.41 845.44 61.85 336.5 (8-day) SUPER DUPER HIT 2025 Elumale 4.56 5.38 0.27 2.38 LOSING 2025 Su From So 92.33 123.94 0.78 20.15 SUPER HIT 2025 Ekka 9.68 11.42 1.45 6.63 FLOP 2025 Maadeva 6.61 7.79 0.22 1.94 PLUS 2025 Veera Chandrahasa 1.45 1.71 0.13 0.84 FLOP 2025 Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2 4.69 5.51 0.24 2.01 PLUS 2025 Vaamana 3.05 3.59 0.56 2.46 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Manada Kadalu 1.58 1.86 0.16 0.98 FLOP 2025 Choo Mantar 5.57 6.57 0.20 2.97 LOSING 2024 Max 48.58 57.32 8.50 38.32 (9-day) LOSING 2024 UI 32.70 40.73 6.25 22.84 LOSING 2024 Bhairathi Ranagal 20.71 24.78 2.30 13.00 AVERAGE 2024 Bagheera 21.16 24.96 3.05 15.94 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Martin 22.00 25.96 6.30 18.60 FLOP 2024 Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi 19.40 22.89 1.60 8.73 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Bheema 21.70 25.60 3.50 16.58 SUPER HIT 2024 Kotee 2.98 3.51 0.35 1.94 2024 Yuva 12.70 14.98 2.15 8.30 FLOP 2024 Karataka Damanaka 2.60 3.06 0.62 2.12 FLOP 2024 Ondu Sarala Premakathe 1.14 1.34 0.14 1.12 FLOP 2024 Upadhyaksha 6.75 7.96 0.68 3.36 PLUS

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)