Unpacking the box office business of Kannada films. Koimoi’s Sandalwood box office collection and verdict tracker for 2026 brings you a detailed look at the earnings and commercial success of Kannada cinema. Whether it’s a mass-market entertainer or a content-driven indie film, we track how each movie performs financially.
Covering Kannada films released across 2024 and 2026, this page provides a close-up on collections, business performance, film verdicts, and profit calculations. From Hits to Super Duper Hits, and even flops, this space is designed for film lovers, trade watchers, and box office analysts who want accurate data on Sandalwood’s cinematic output.
Last updated: January 25, 2026
|Release Year
|Movie Name
|India Total
(INR Cr)
|Worldwide Total
(INR Cr)
|Opening Day
(INR Cr)
|Opening Week
(INR Cr)
|Verdict
|2026
|Landlord
|1.16*
|1.36*
|0.52
|1.16*
|2025
|Mark
|27.15
|32.03
|8.6
|23.15 (8-day)
|2025
|45
|15.8
|18.64
|5.5
|13.45 (8-day)
|2025
|The Devil
|29.39
|34.68
|10
|25.11 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Kantara: Chapter 1
|622.41
|845.44
|61.85
|336.5 (8-day)
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Elumale
|4.56
|5.38
|0.27
|2.38
|LOSING
|2025
|Su From So
|92.33
|123.94
|0.78
|20.15
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Ekka
|9.68
|11.42
|1.45
|6.63
|FLOP
|2025
|Maadeva
|6.61
|7.79
|0.22
|1.94
|PLUS
|2025
|Veera Chandrahasa
|1.45
|1.71
|0.13
|0.84
|FLOP
|2025
|Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2
|4.69
|5.51
|0.24
|2.01
|PLUS
|2025
|Vaamana
|3.05
|3.59
|0.56
|2.46 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Manada Kadalu
|1.58
|1.86
|0.16
|0.98
|FLOP
|2025
|Choo Mantar
|5.57
|6.57
|0.20
|2.97
|LOSING
|2024
|Max
|48.58
|57.32
|8.50
|38.32 (9-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|UI
|32.70
|40.73
|6.25
|22.84
|LOSING
|2024
|Bhairathi Ranagal
|20.71
|24.78
|2.30
|13.00
|AVERAGE
|2024
|Bagheera
|21.16
|24.96
|3.05
|15.94 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Martin
|22.00
|25.96
|6.30
|18.60
|FLOP
|2024
|Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
|19.40
|22.89
|1.60
|8.73 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Bheema
|21.70
|25.60
|3.50
|16.58
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Kotee
|2.98
|3.51
|0.35
|1.94
|2024
|Yuva
|12.70
|14.98
|2.15
|8.30
|FLOP
|2024
|Karataka Damanaka
|2.60
|3.06
|0.62
|2.12
|FLOP
|2024
|Ondu Sarala Premakathe
|1.14
|1.34
|0.14
|1.12
|FLOP
|2024
|Upadhyaksha
|6.75
|7.96
|0.68
|3.36
|PLUS
Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film that only recovers its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it
Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)