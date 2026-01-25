Sandalwood (Kannada) Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2025
Unpacking the box office business of Kannada films. Koimoi’s Sandalwood box office collection and verdict tracker for 2026 brings you a detailed look at the earnings and commercial success of Kannada cinema. Whether it’s a mass-market entertainer or a content-driven indie film, we track how each movie performs financially.

Covering Kannada films released across 2024 and 2026, this page provides a close-up on collections, business performance, film verdicts, and profit calculations. From Hits to Super Duper Hits, and even flops, this space is designed for film lovers, trade watchers, and box office analysts who want accurate data on Sandalwood’s cinematic output.

Last updated: January 25, 2026

Release YearMovie NameIndia Total
(INR Cr)		Worldwide Total
(INR Cr)		Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Landlord1.16*1.36*0.521.16*
2025Mark27.1532.038.623.15 (8-day)
20254515.818.645.513.45 (8-day)
2025The Devil29.3934.681025.11 (8-day)PLUS
2025Kantara: Chapter 1622.41845.4461.85336.5 (8-day)SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Elumale4.565.380.272.38LOSING
2025Su From So92.33123.940.7820.15SUPER HIT
2025Ekka9.6811.421.456.63FLOP
2025Maadeva6.617.790.221.94PLUS
2025Veera Chandrahasa1.451.710.130.84FLOP
2025Yuddhakaanda Chapter 24.695.510.242.01PLUS
2025Vaamana3.053.590.562.46 (8-day)LOSING
2025Manada Kadalu1.581.860.160.98FLOP
2025Choo Mantar5.576.570.202.97LOSING
2024Max48.5857.328.5038.32 (9-day)LOSING
2024UI32.7040.736.2522.84LOSING
2024Bhairathi Ranagal20.7124.782.3013.00AVERAGE
2024Bagheera21.1624.963.0515.94 (8-day)PLUS
2024Martin22.0025.966.3018.60FLOP
2024Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi19.4022.891.608.73 (8-day)PLUS
2024Bheema21.7025.603.5016.58SUPER HIT
2024Kotee2.983.510.351.94
2024Yuva12.7014.982.158.30FLOP
2024Karataka Damanaka2.603.060.622.12FLOP
2024Ondu Sarala Premakathe1.141.340.141.12FLOP
2024Upadhyaksha6.757.960.683.36PLUS

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

