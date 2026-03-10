Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran, is currently in the final stage of its theatrical run, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already done its job at the Indian box office. Mounted on a low budget, it raked in good numbers, becoming a big success with close to 280% returns in 39 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Prakambanam earn at the Indian box office in 39 days?

The Malayalam horror-comedy entertainer performed well in the first three weeks, but thereafter it slowed down. Speaking about the latest collection update, it earned 4 lakh on the sixth Monday, day 39. Overall, it has earned an estimated 15.17 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 17.9 crore gross. With no more fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 16 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.55 crore

Week 2 – 4.4 crore

Week 3 – 2.78 crore

Week 4 – 1.56 crore

Week 5 – 68 lakh

Day 36 – 4 lakh

Day 37 – 6 lakh

Day 38 – 6 lakh

Day 39 – 4 lakh

Total – 15.17 crore

Box office verdict of Prakambanam

Prakambanam was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 15.17 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 11.17 crore. Calculated further, it equals 279.25% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 15.17 crore

ROI – 11.17 crore

ROI% – 279.25%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Prakambanam is directed by Vijesh Panathur and produced by Sreejith KS, Kaarthekeyan S, and Sudhish N under the banner of Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio. It was distributed by Navarasa Films. The film was theatrically released on January 30. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.7 out of 10.

