Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran, has started its third-week run on a high note. The film had a successful run during the first two weeks, and yesterday (February 13), it entered the third week, with an upward trend on the third Friday, day 15. In the meantime, it has emerged as Mollywood’s first super hit film of 2026.

How much did Prakambanam earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Malayalam horror-comedy film is enjoying favorable word of mouth, which has helped it maintain winning momentum so far. On day 15, it earned 31 lakh. Usually, films display a drop from the second Thursday to the third Friday, but in the case of the Ganapathi starrer, there was a jump of 29.16% from day 14’s 24 lakh.

Overall, Prakambanam has earned 10.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.09 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film will comfortably cross the 15 crore mark in net collections and might even target 20 crore in the lifetime run. If it manages to get there, it will be a big feat for the film.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.55 crore

Week 2 – 4.39 crore

Day 15 – 31 lakh

Total – 10.25 crore

Becomes a super hit!

Prakambanam was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 10.25 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 6.25 crore. Calculated further, it equals 156.25% returns, leading to a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, the horror-comedy entertainer has become Mollywood’s first super hit of the year.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 10.25 crore

ROI – 6.25 crore

ROI% – 156.25%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Prakambanam is directed by Vijesh Panathur and produced by Sreejith K. S., Kaarthekeyan S., and Sudhish N. under the banners Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio. It is distributed by Navarasa Films. The film also stars Sheethal Joseph, Lal Jose, and Rajesh Madhavan in key roles.

