Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release Border 2 has crossed the 350 crore mark at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer dropped to the 1 crore mark on the fourth Friday. Can it enter the top 10 Hindi grossers of all time in India? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, Border 2 garnered 1 crore on day 22. The screen count has reduced due to the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. There’s also competition from Dhurandhar, Mardaani 3, and Vadh 2. The weekend is around the corner, so it is expected to bounce back with a good jump.

In 22 days, Border 2 has collected 351.34 crore net in India. Made against a budget of 275 crore, the epic action war drama has registered returns of 76.34 crores so far. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI comes to 27.7%.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Day 22: 1 crore*

Total – 351.34 crore

Can Border 2 enter the top 10 Hindi grossers of all time?

The end is gradually approaching. Border 2 will likely not enter the 400 crore club, as the earnings have now dropped to the one crore mark. And with that, it will miss its entry into the top 10 Hindi grossers in history. It currently stands at the 12th spot and needs to earn another 83 crores to beat KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) to enter the top 10.

Border 2 Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 351.34 crore*

ROI: 76.34 crore

ROI% – 27.7%

India gross: 414.58 crore

Verdict – Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Scores His 6th Highest Opening In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News