Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, was released amid high expectations given the franchise’s track record, but unfortunately, it has failed to up the game at the worldwide box office. The first two installments built goodwill among the audience, but due to a mixed reception, the third part couldn’t recreate the magic. However, for Rani, the film has achieved some feats, the latest being its status as her seventh-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The Bollywood crime thriller completed its two-week run yesterday (February 12). On the second Thursday, day 14, it earned 1.1 crore in India, showing no drop at all from day 13’s 1.1 crore. Overall, it has earned 42.2 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 49.79 crore. Overseas, it has earned 13.61 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 63.4 crore gross by the end of the second week.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 42.2 crore

India gross – 49.79 crore

Overseas gross – 13.61 crore

Worldwide gross – 63.4 crore

Mardaani 3 beats Bunty Aur Babli!

With 63.4 crore gross in the kitty, Mardaani 3 has comfortably surpassed Bunty Aur Babli (62.74 crore gross) to become Rani Mukerji’s seventh-highest-grossing film globally. During the third weekend, it is expected to claim the sixth spot by beating Mardaani 2 (67.12 crore gross). Even Ta Ra Rum Pum (69.15 crore gross) will be surpassed sooner or later.

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki – 208.73 crore Talaash – 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna – 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 69.15 crore Mardaani 2 – 67.12 crore Mardaani 3 – 63.4 crore (14 days) Bunty Aur Babli – 62.74 crore Mardaani – 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey – 51.35 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: With Love Box Office Collection Day 7: Overtakes Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil To Become Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News