Sam Raimi’s latest directorial venture, Send Help, has been in theaters for nearly two weeks. Alongside rave reviews from critics and moviegoers, the survival horror is also performing well at the box office. After adding $0.9 million in North America on Wednesday, the film’s domestic total has reached $38.2 million. With an additional $17.7 million from international markets, its worldwide gross currently stands at $55.9 million.

At present, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer is still trailing Sam Raimi’s critically and commercially successful 2009 supernatural horror Drag Me to Hell ($90.8 million) by about $34.9 million. However, if the film maintains steady momentum in the coming weeks, Send Help is expected to potentially close this gap before the end of its ongoing theatrical run.

Currently, the highest-grossing film of 2026 is Nia DaCosta’s zombie horror sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, according to Box Office Mojo‘s annual worldwide chart. Here’s a closer look at how much more Send Help needs to earn to surpass it and claim the year’s top spot at the global box office.

Send Help vs. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Send Help stacks up against 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $38.2 million

International: $17.7 million

Worldwide: $55.9 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $25 million

International: $31.6 million

Worldwide: $56.6 million

Based on these figures, Send Help is currently trailing the 28 Years Later sequel by roughly $0.7 million worldwide. Given its steady momentum and strong domestic hold, the Sam Raimi directorial appears well-positioned to overtake The Bone Temple’s current global total very soon.

How Far Is Send Help From Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later?

Danny Boyle’s 2025 film 28 Years Later grossed $151.3 million worldwide, placing it well ahead of Send Help, which currently stands at $55.9 million globally. This puts the survival horror behind the zombie sequel by approximately $95.4 million. How much of this gap Send Help can close will depend on its box office trajectory in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s Send Help All About?

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

