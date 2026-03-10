Speculation around a biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala has been circulating online, with certain reports claiming that Aneet Padda would portray the iconic star in the film. However, industry sources have now firmly dismissed these claims.

Industry Source Marks Aneet Padda’s Casting Rumors In Madhubala Biopic As ‘Baseless’

An industry source clarified that the reports linking Aneet Padda to a Madhubala biopic are completely unfounded. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless,” the source said.

The rumours had sparked conversation among film enthusiasts, given Madhubala’s timeless legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. However, the source reiterated that the current reports associating Aneet Padda with the project are purely speculative and that no such development is currently underway.

The Actress Rose To Stardom After Her Swashbuckling Debut In Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara

Aneet Padda delivered a measured yet moving performance in her Bollywood debut film, Saiyaara. The romantic musical film released last year, in 2025, was directed by Mohit Suri and also featured Ahaan Panday as the other lead cast member.

The film became a blockbuster hit, and both the music and the lead pair’s performances were highly praised by critics and audiences. Mohit Suri’s direction further acted as an experienced guide to churn out a career-defining performance from Aneet Padda.

