Karuppu is Suriya’s highest-grossing film of all time. It is also the highest Tamil grosser of 2026. The fantasy action drama has achieved many milestones in its journey. But it will, unfortunately, miss the hit tag in its box office journey. Scroll below for the day 24 report!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 24

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 1.75 crore at the Indian box office on day 24. It witnessed a favorable jump of 19%, compared to 1.47 crore on the fourth Saturday. Despite competition from Blast and Parimala And Co, RJ Balaji’s directorial registered healthy growth in its fourth weekend.

The cumulative total in India now surges to 193.40 crore net. Karuppu is now less than 7 crore away from entering the 200 crore club. The milestone is very near, marking Suriya’s debut in the coveted club. However, the collection will drop below the one crore mark during weekdays, which means it will take some time to achieve the feat.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 113.85 crore

Week 2: 54.30 crore

Week 3: 21.20 crore

Day 22: 83 lakh

Day 23: 1.47 crore

Day 24: 1.75 crore

Total: 193.40 crore

Will miss the hit tag!

Made on a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu has earned 63.40 crore in returns so far, clocking an ROI of 49%. However, according to Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit tag once it earns double its investments, which means Karuppu needs to reach 260 crore net at the Indian box office.

With 193.40 crore in the kitty, it still needs 66.60 crore more, which will be an unachievable target now. It will, however, finish its theatrical run with a plus verdict, which is no small achievement for a 130 crore budget film.

Karuppu Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 193.40 crore

ROI: 63.4 crore

ROI%: 49%

India gross: 228.21 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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