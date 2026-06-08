Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, and Om Bhutkar starrer Tumbadchi Manjula has picked up the desired momentum at the box office. The horror-comedy has opened to a positive response, and with a budget of only 6 crore, it will soon gain the success tag. Nikhil Khajindar’s directorial has concluded its opening weekend on a fantastic note. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Tumbadchi Manjula earned 1.73 crore net on day 3. It saw a 76% jump in comparison to 98 lakh collected on the first Saturday. Despite competition from Deool Band 2 and Raja Shivaji, the horror-comedy saw fantastic growth on Sunday, registering its highest single-day.

The cumulative total in India reaches 3.25 crore. Made on a budget of 6 crore, it has recovered 54% of the production costs. In its opening week, Sai Tamhankar’s film is likely to gain the success tag. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 3.83 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 54 lakh

Day 2: 98 lakh

Day 3: 1.73 crore

Total: 3.25 crore

Set to enter tthe op 5 Marathi grossers of 2026

Good news is on the way, as Tumbadchi Manjula needs to earn only 19 lakh more on its first Monday to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026. It will dethrone Super Duperr, which has collected 3.44 crore so far.

Take a look at the highest grossing Marathi films of 2026 (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 105.49 crore* Deool Band 2 – 59.75 crore* Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 25.05 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore*

*theatrical run yet to conclude

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 3.25 crore

India gross: 3.83 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Only 5% Growth On Sunday, An Underwhelming Weekend For Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap’s Film!

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