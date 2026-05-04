Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, maintained the strong momentum after a historic start. In the process, it has pulled off a record-breaking opening weekend for a Marathi film at the Indian box office. Also, it has surpassed Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam like a cakewalk to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, scoring over 35 crore net in just 3 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Becomes the top Marathi grosser of 2026!

With 37 crore coming in just 3 days, the historical action drama has emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Sachin Khedekar-led Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore) to claim the top spot. After grabbing the throne, the film has now started its journey towards the 50 crore milestone, which is likely to be accomplished in the next two days.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 37 crore (3 days) Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 28 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Super Duperr – 3.35 crore Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra – 1.39 crore

Can Raja Shivaji make history?

While the 50 crore milestone will be crossed very soon, the main target remains the 100 crore milestone in net collections. Till now, no Marathi film has scored a century in India. Now, Raja Shivaji has a strong chance to achieve the feat, and the word of mouth is in favor. With no major releases scheduled in the upcoming weeks, it has a golden opportunity to run riot in theaters across Maharashtra and achieve the dream of giving the Marathi film industry its first 100-crore net grosser.

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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