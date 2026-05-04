Dhruva Sarja, Sudeepa, and Sanjay Dutt starrer KD – The Devil passed the Sunday test. Prem’s action thriller surpassed every single Kannada release in its opening weekend. That’s not it; it is now inches away from becoming the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!
KD – The Devil Box Office Collection Day 4
Word of mouth is mixed, and the big drop after May Day created tension. According to Sacnilk, KD – The Devil collected 4.67 crore on day 4. It fortunately passed the Sunday test, witnessing a 128% jump from 2.05 crore garnered on Saturday. It is competing against Love Mocktail 3 but remained the audience’s leading choice during its first weekend.
The cumulative total in India reaches 13.72 crore net. The Kannada action thriller is reportedly made on a high budget of 100 crore. Only around 14% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It must maintain strong momentum during the first week to enter the safe zone in its lifetime.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):
- Day 1: 3.5 crore
- Day 2: 3.5 crore
- Day 3: 2.05 crore
- Day 4: 4.67 crore
Total: 13.72 crore
Set to surpass Love Mocktail 3
Kannada cinema has witnessed only one success in 2026 – Love Mocktail 3, which is also the highest-grossing film with total earnings of 14.84 crore net. Today, Dhruva Sarja starrer will beat Darling Krishna’s directorial to take over the first spot.
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Kannada films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Love Mocktail 3: 14.84 crore
- KD – The Devil: 13.72 crore
- Landlord: 6.25 crore
- Cult: 4.92 crore
- Rakkasapuradol: 3.2 crore
KD – The Devil Box Office Day 4 Summary
- Budget: 100 crore
- India net: 13.72 crore
- Budget recovery: 14%
- India gross: 16.18 crore
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