Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, aka Thalapathy Vijay, has raced ahead of MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), surpassing the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Out of 234 assembly seats, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is currently leading in 172. In his debut election, Vijay is also ahead in Tiruchirappalli East, polling 12,523 votes with a margin of 5,286.

With counting still underway, celebrations have already begun among supporters, anticipating a historic win. This marks a major milestone in Vijay’s first-ever electoral contest, signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape.

Celebrities React To Vijay’s Big Moment

Celebrities are congratulating the actor for his triumph, with Vijay’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ director Venkat Pradbu taking to Twitter and using the film’s poster in a creative way to highlight the actor’s win.

Tiger Shroff also used the platform, acknowledging the faith people have in him.

Congratulations to @actorvijay 🙌🏼

The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!💪🏻 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026

Telugu superstar Nani also congratulated Vijay with warm words, expressing, “that the underdog winning is absolute cinema.”

Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned.

Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :)

Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu… — Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026

Popular South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expressed her happiness at Vijay’s win, writing that “people have spoken.”

Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! @actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken.. so many have tried for decades.. but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs..looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians.. congratulationssss..!!!!… pic.twitter.com/fgleEVqjX1 — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) May 4, 2026

Raayan actor Sundeep Kishan poured in his warm wishes and lauded the actor for “doing it the right way.”

En Thalapathy Vetri Kondar ♥️

Congratulations Dear @actorvijay sir ..

And thank you for doing it the right way 🧿

Love you ♥️ — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 4, 2026

Popular Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan too didn’t shy away from expressing his joy over Vijay’s win, stating that while results are yet to be declared, the actor’s lead is already a major victory for the state.

History being made in our state. Congratulations @actorvijay sir ! I had only seen Dravidian parties split votes between each other since I have been alive and this is such a hugely welcome shift. Results are yet to be finalised but this is already a historical moment for us 🚀🚀… — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) May 4, 2026

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha too took to X to congratulate the star for his big victory, writing that he has made a “huge mark in the Tamil industry.”

Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement 👏🏽 #Jananayagan 🔥🔥🔥 #TVK 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/9xIFzSs4cD — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 4, 2026

Malayalam producer Aju Varghese wrote, “Luck favours the brave” as he congratulated Vijay for the stellar win at the Tamil Nadu elections.

Two-time National Award-winning producer G. Dhananjheyan lauded Vijay and his party with praises, calling it a “massive win” for the actor.

It’s a massive victory for @TVKVijayHQ #TVKVijay‌HQ , leading now in over 100 seats … final results may be higher. What a victory of largely youngsters & women voters who wanted #ThalapathyVijay to win and bring in a change in Tamil Nadu. Their unconditional love paid off 💪… pic.twitter.com/aRJVIC63G4 — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) May 4, 2026

A Political Shift In The Making?

With this win, Vijay can completely change the political landscape of the state, which has previously been dominated by Dravidian parties. With his political debut, Vijay is on the path to breaking the dominance of DMK and AIADMK. The sentence “Vijay will come” associated with the actor certainly rings true now! We wish the actor a stupendous run in politics and the very best for a new chapter in his career.

From Cinema To Politics: Vijay’s New Chapter

Born in 1974 to filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, Vijay started his career in films as a child artist. Along the way, he struggled to find his footing in Tamil cinema, which was widely dominated by legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. It was Ghilli that changed the game for the actor and put him on the landscape of Tamil cinema. Now, with TVK’s strong performance, he appears ready to script a new success story, this time in politics.

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