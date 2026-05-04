Thalapathy Vijay Leads Tamil Nadu Election
Celebs Celebrate As Vijay Leads TN Polls (Photo Credit: Instagram/Facebook)

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, aka Thalapathy Vijay, has raced ahead of MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), surpassing the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Out of 234 assembly seats, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is currently leading in 172. In his debut election, Vijay is also ahead in Tiruchirappalli East, polling 12,523 votes with a margin of 5,286.

With counting still underway, celebrations have already begun among supporters, anticipating a historic win. This marks a major milestone in Vijay’s first-ever electoral contest, signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape.

Celebrities React To Vijay’s Big Moment

Celebrities are congratulating the actor for his triumph, with Vijay’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ director Venkat Pradbu taking to Twitter and using the film’s poster in a creative way to highlight the actor’s win.

Tiger Shroff also used the platform, acknowledging the faith people have in him.

Telugu superstar Nani also congratulated Vijay with warm words, expressing, “that the underdog winning is absolute cinema.”

Popular South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expressed her happiness at Vijay’s win, writing that “people have spoken.”

Raayan actor Sundeep Kishan poured in his warm wishes and lauded the actor for “doing it the right way.”

Popular Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan too didn’t shy away from expressing his joy over Vijay’s win, stating that while results are yet to be declared, the actor’s lead is already a major victory for the state.

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha too took to X to congratulate the star for his big victory, writing that he has made a “huge mark in the Tamil industry.”

Malayalam producer Aju Varghese wrote, “Luck favours the brave” as he congratulated Vijay for the stellar win at the Tamil Nadu elections.

Two-time National Award-winning producer G. Dhananjheyan lauded Vijay and his party with praises, calling it a “massive win” for the actor.

A Political Shift In The Making?

With this win, Vijay can completely change the political landscape of the state, which has previously been dominated by Dravidian parties. With his political debut, Vijay is on the path to breaking the dominance of DMK and AIADMK. The sentence “Vijay will come” associated with the actor certainly rings true now! We wish the actor a stupendous run in politics and the very best for a new chapter in his career.

From Cinema To Politics: Vijay’s New Chapter

Born in 1974 to filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, Vijay started his career in films as a child artist. Along the way, he struggled to find his footing in Tamil cinema, which was widely dominated by legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. It was Ghilli that changed the game for the actor and put him on the landscape of Tamil cinema. Now, with TVK’s strong performance, he appears ready to script a new success story, this time in politics.

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