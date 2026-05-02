Fans of Ram Charan have missed seeing him on the big screen for more than a year. The actor is returning to cinemas with his forthcoming sports action drama film Peddi. Let’s explore all the important details of this highly anticipated film, including its plot, cast, and release date.

Peddi Cast Details

Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role of Peddi Pehelwan, who is a wrestler. Janhvi Kapoor plays the romantic interest, Achiyamma. Other cast members include Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu, Divyenndu as Rambujji, Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori, Nitish Nirmal as Nitish, and Kishore Raju Vasistha as Sangam Pedda. Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye also appear in supporting roles. Shruti Haasan is making a special appearance in a song.

Peddi Plot Details

Peddi takes place in the 1980s in Andhra Pradesh. It focuses on a villager named Peddi Pehelwan, who is a successful wrestler. He uses sports, especially wrestling and cricket, to reunite his villagers. Peddi has to defend his and the entire village’s pride from a rival. This forms the crux of the movie’s plot.

The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It’s produced by Ishan Saksena and Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi will be released theatrically on Thursday, 4 June, 2026. It will be distributed in the South by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Jio Studios is handling its distribution in the Northern region.

Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon 🔥#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026 ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/kpCPMzcYE7 — PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) May 1, 2026

The film was originally supposed to be released on 27 March 2026, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. But the makers had to push the date back because some production work was not completed. It was then pushed to 30 April 2026, then to 25 June, before the makers finalized the current date. The film is shot by R. Rathnavelu, while Naveen Nooli is the editor. A.R. Rahman has composed the music.

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