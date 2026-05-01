Kannada film KD: The Devil was envisaged as a pan-Indian venture, but the KGF lookalike action drama, written and directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind and others, has only managed to release in its original language, Kannada, due to issues related to CBFC certification.

This means the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi dubbed versions are not yet out, and they are likely to release next week in theaters. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what the audience is saying about the film on X.com.

KD: The Devil works mainly because of Dhruva Sarja. He’s got that raw, intense vibe, and you can see how he’s built his fanbase over the years. Feels like a solid comeback after Martin…great screen presence and fully in sync emotionally. Second half is where it picks up.… pic.twitter.com/ZkfEj3rYVM — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) April 30, 2026

Generally, the film is getting a mixed reception from the audience, but it is skewing towards positive territory, mainly due to the performance of Dhruva Sarja. “He’s got that raw, intense vibe, it’s mostly riding on him.” This reflects the general opinion, with many saying that after the disaster that was Martin, “A strong comeback for @DhruvaSarja”.

WORTH WATCHING 🔥🔥 A strong comeback for @DhruvaSarja and @directorprems

Prem’s writing is really good, especially from the pre-interval to the climax 👌🔥

Dhruva performed well as Kaali

Every actor did justice to their role

The climax twist and cliffhanger worked well 👌… https://t.co/fR0eI3YETh pic.twitter.com/vG6dkq2FOI — 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗶 ᴿᵃʸᵃ (@NameIsShreyash) May 1, 2026

Almost everyone has something positive to say about the music in the film. “Arjun Janya’s music & background score is the real soul of the movie”. However, the same cannot be said about the comedy within the film. Some are actually enjoying it, while others feel that ” the comedy falls flat due to an overdone performance from the heroine and average writing.” At the same time, some believe that “Love track is loud but funny”.

At the interval of #KDTheDevil, it is a mixed bag, with two good songs and a couple of impactful character introductions standing out, but the comedy falls flat due to an overdone performance from the heroine and average writing. However, Dhruva Sarja dominates and remains the… pic.twitter.com/GyxKHqeSKX — Karnataka Box Office | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ (@Kannada_BO) April 30, 2026

Many have also noticed that the film lacks originality in its visuals. Audiences can clearly distinguish that most of the film has been shot in a studio with set work, with comments like ” The whole movie runs on a set”.

#KDTheDevil – INTERVAL Eccentric screenplay from Jogi Prem, and top-gear energy from Dhruva Sarja’s performance, giving hyper energy to the proceedings.. Love track is loud but funny.. Crazystar’s entry was kickass.. The theatre fight and mass elevations worked well.. The… — 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀 (@NamCinema) April 30, 2026

That said, the film does deliver on its promise of mass entertainment. ” what mainly works at the end of the day are the MASS MOMENTS”. The overall sentiment suggests that the first half did not live up to expectations, as “the first half drags”.

#KDTheDevil – PSYCH MASS FILM KD The Devil is a Prem-style eccentric mass film with some hard-hitting, paisa vasool MASS MOMENTS. The whole movie runs on a set, every character feels like they’re on a constant high. Big visuals, grand cinematography, and songs packed with… — 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀 (@NamCinema) April 30, 2026

Kiccha Sudeep is also mentioned as a positive aspect of the film by many. However, some are of the opinion that the plot is not up to the mark, with one user stating that “There is no story”.

#KDTheDevil review Dhruva’s strong performance and emotions work well, with decent songs. But the first half drags, and the action feels over-the-top and unrealistic. Could’ve been better executed. Rating: 3.5/5 — Sachin (@sachinj261994) May 1, 2026

Last word

The film is a mass entertainer, and it succeeds in that aspect. While the plot may be wafer-thin, Dhruva Sarja’s screen presence is strong enough for most audiences to overlook that drawback. The music adds to the overall appeal, making it an engaging watch. That said, it may not work for everyone, as the first half does suffer from pacing issues. As it stands, for those who enjoy mass action films, this is a theatrical watch worth considering.

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