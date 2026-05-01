KD: The Devil X Review
KD: The Devil X Review ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kannada film KD: The Devil was envisaged as a pan-Indian venture, but the KGF lookalike action drama, written and directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind and others, has only managed to release in its original language, Kannada, due to issues related to CBFC certification.

This means the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi dubbed versions are not yet out, and they are likely to release next week in theaters. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what the audience is saying about the film on X.com.

Generally, the film is getting a mixed reception from the audience, but it is skewing towards positive territory, mainly due to the performance of Dhruva Sarja. “He’s got that raw, intense vibe, it’s mostly riding on him.” This reflects the general opinion, with many saying that after the disaster that was Martin, “A strong comeback for @DhruvaSarja”.

Almost everyone has something positive to say about the music in the film. “Arjun Janya’s music & background score is the real soul of the movie”. However, the same cannot be said about the comedy within the film. Some are actually enjoying it, while others feel that ” the comedy falls flat due to an overdone performance from the heroine and average writing.” At the same time, some believe that “Love track is loud but funny”.

Many have also noticed that the film lacks originality in its visuals. Audiences can clearly distinguish that most of the film has been shot in a studio with set work, with comments like ” The whole movie runs on a set”.

That said, the film does deliver on its promise of mass entertainment. ” what mainly works at the end of the day are the MASS MOMENTS”. The overall sentiment suggests that the first half did not live up to expectations, as “the first half drags”.

Kiccha Sudeep is also mentioned as a positive aspect of the film by many. However, some are of the opinion that the plot is not up to the mark, with one user stating that “There is no story”.

Last word

The film is a mass entertainer, and it succeeds in that aspect. While the plot may be wafer-thin, Dhruva Sarja’s screen presence is strong enough for most audiences to overlook that drawback. The music adds to the overall appeal, making it an engaging watch. That said, it may not work for everyone, as the first half does suffer from pacing issues. As it stands, for those who enjoy mass action films, this is a theatrical watch worth considering.

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