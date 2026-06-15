Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is moving ahead at a fair pace at the box office. In India, it scored 9.55 crore net in its second weekend, helping it score a half-century. In the meantime, it also became Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of 2026 domestically. Globally, by the end of the second weekend, the film crossed the 75 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

On the second Friday, day 8, the Bollywood romantic-comedy entertainer scored 2.35 crore. On Saturday, day 9, it displayed 38.29% jump and earned 3.25 crore. On Sunday, day 10, it jumped by 21.53% further, scoring 3.95 crore. Overall, it has earned 53.08 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 62.63 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown of India net earnings:

Week 1 – 43.53 crore

Day 8 – 2.35 crore

Day 9 – 3.25 crore

Day 10 – 3.95 crore

Total – 53.08 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 6th highest-grosser of 2026

With 53.08 crore, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has surpassed Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) to become Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it will claim the fifth spot by overtaking Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is heading for a lifetime collection of 59.4-59.6 crore net.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.08 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.25 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 53.08 crore (10 days) Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart – 38.79 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the rom-com has grossed 62.63 crore in India. Overseas, it has grossed 13.1 crore by the end of the second Sunday. Combining both, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 75.73 crore gross, thus crossing the 75 crore mark globally.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 53.08 crore

India gross – 62.63 crore

Overseas gross – 13.1 crore

Worldwide gross – 75.73 crore

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