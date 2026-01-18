Mrunal Thakur has won the hearts of the audience by effortlessly pulling off diverse roles. The actress has never shied away from trying her hand at different genres. So, as far as critical acclaim is concerned, she has been really consistent, but when it comes to delivering box office successes, Mrunal has failed big time. Particularly in the post-COVID era, she has managed to deliver only one clean hit at the Indian box office.

Mrunal Thakur’s poor box office run in the post-COVID era

In total, Mrunal has had 7 theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. Of these seven releases, four were Bollywood films, while the remaining three were Tollywood films. It all started with Jersey (Hindi), which was released in 2022. Made on an estimated budget of 80-95 crores, the film earned only 20.5 crore net at the Indian box office, thus turning out to be a flop.

After Jersey, Mrunal Thakur achieved a big success with Sita Ramam. Released in 2022, the film earned 65.49 crore net against a moderate budget of 30 crores. It secured a hit verdict. It was followed by Gumraah, which was released in 2023. Made on a budget of 25 crores, it scored only 4.9 crore net, thus emerging as a flop. It was followed by another flop, Aankh Micholi, which was also released in 2023. Against a cost of 15 crores, it earned only 1.5 crore net.

Hi Nanna, released in 2023, was made at a budget of 65 crores, while it earned 49.22 crore net. It secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. It was followed by The Family Star. Released in 2024, the film earned 22.01 crore net against a cost of 60 crores. It secured a flop verdict. In 2025, the actress had one release with Son Of Sardaar 2. Made on a budget of 130 crores, it earned only 47.15 crore net, leading to a flop verdict.

Cumulative post-COVID collection and success ratio

As we can see, out of seven post-COVID theatrical releases, Mrunal Thakur delivered only one clean hit at the Indian box office, while the rest failed. Her cumulative collection stands at 210.77 crore net, and her success ratio is only 14.28%.

Take a look at Mrunal Thakur’s post-COVID releases and their domestic collection, along with their verdicts:

Jersey: Budget – 80-95 crores | Collection – 20.5 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Collection – | Verdict – Sita Ramam: Budget – 30 crores | Collection – 65.49 crores | Verdict – Hit

| Collection – | Verdict – Gumraah: Budget – 25 crores | Collection – 4.9 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Collection – | Verdict – Aankh Micholi: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 1.5 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Collection – | Verdict – Hi Nanna: Budget – 65 crores | Collection – 49.22 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Collection – | Verdict – The Family Star: Budget – 60 crores | Collection – 22.01 crores | Verdict – Flop

| Collection – | Verdict – Son Of Sardaar 2: Budget – 130 crores | Collection – 47.15 crores | Verdict – Flop

