The transition of actor Mrunal Thakur from Television to one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood is awe-inspiring. Mrunal who started her career from the small screen with TV serials became a household name for her grounded nature and strong performances in films.

Her introduction to B-Town happened in the film ‘Super 30’, opposite Hrithik Roshan, but it was the pan-India craze, especially after ‘Sita Ramam’, which pushed her to a different league. Today, her fees go up to as high as Rs. 5 crore per project and this proves that she is not only gaining popularity proves that the industry has faith in her talent.

A Bollywood Success With Super 30 And A Breakthrough With ‘Sita Ramam’

Mrunal made her Bollywood success with ‘Super 30’ back in 2019. While her film salary was not revealed, it is learned that she received less than a crore for the film with Hrithik Roshan. Such early roles showcased her range as an actress and ensured she was one to watch.

Though Mrunal had previously starred in successful Hindi films such as ‘Batla House’ and ‘Toofaan’, the 2022 Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’ proved a turning point for her. It not only opened her up to the South Indian audience but also made her a pan-India actress.

A Jump In Her Price With Rs 5 Crore For ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’

As per the filmbeat, Mrunal Thakur was offered Rs. 5 crore to lead the film ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’. It must be noted that this huge hike in salary is proof of her value in the industry. Her being paid higher than the male actors of the film not only speaks volumes about her as an artist but also about the trust that these big-name producers have in her to draw the audience to the theatres.

Her current wage is a result of her working so judiciously in maintaining a balance between commercial masala entertainers and performance-based roles that made her one of the most favourite choices of brands.

Mrunal Thakur’s rise has been not by accident but by design. Whether it is in the form of multilingual projects, a perception of constant presence by working with these big and mid big banners and thirdly with her work and digital handles by showing every aspect of her personal and professional life, has surely worked for her.

Her wage increment reflects that virtuosity and relationship with the audience that she has developed.

From a Rs. 5 crore star to the tinsel town, Mrunal Thakur’s rise has been the result of certain smart choices that majorly shaped her career in these initial days, leaving some promising projects and a major – growing fan base, her career looks to be on a boon.

