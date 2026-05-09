Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, had a record-breaking opening week and is now entering acceleration mode in its second weekend. After losing a significant number of screens/shows, the film saw an expected drop on the second Friday, but today, on Saturday, it picked up brilliantly at the Indian box office, getting closer to the 70 crore mark. Keep reading to know what day 9 early trends suggest!

Raja Shivaji displays a superb jump on day 9

The historical action drama started its second Saturday on a good note, registering 23% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it saw a big jump, with occupancy at 40%. In the evening shows, the film jumped again up to 46%. While reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that occupancy has exceeded 50%.

Backed by such a solid occupancy throughout the day, Raja Shivaji is closing its day 9 at 5.7-5.9 crore. Compared to day 8’s 3.6 crore, it has witnessed an impressive growth of 58.33% to 63.88%. Overall, the film has earned 67-67.2 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 79.06-79.29 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.6 crore

Day 9 – 5.7-5.9 crore

Total – 67-67.2 crore

All set to become the 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 67-67.2 crore, Raja Shivaji is currently the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. To claim the second spot, it must beat Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore), which is just 9.28-9.08 crore away. So, it needs only 9.29-9.09 crore more to grab the second spot, which will be comfortably achieved in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Raja Shivaji – 67-67.2 crore (9 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

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