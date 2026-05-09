Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, and others, has emerged as a big success at the Indian box office. After a slow start, the film picked up brilliantly and had a good run in the first three weeks. In fact, it scored more in the second and third weeks than in the first week. From the fourth week onwards, the film slowed down, but it still comfortably secured a super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

How much did Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

Following the release of Patriot, the dark comedy thriller earned only 1.95 crore over the entire week 4. Yesterday, on the fifth Friday, it dropped further, scoring an estimated 7 lakh. Overall, it has earned 25.19 crore net at the Indian box office in 29 days. It equals 29.72 crore gross. These are solid numbers for a film made on a budget of just 10 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 6.75 crore

Week 2 – 9.26 crore

Week 3 – 7.16 crore

Week 4 – 1.95 crore

Day 29 – 7 lakh

Total – 25.19 crore

Box office verdict of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

As mentioned above, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam was made on a budget of just 10 crore, and against it, it has earned 25.19 crore net. So, in 29 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 15.19 crore. Calculated further, it equals 151.9% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 25.19 crore

ROI – 15.19 crore

ROI% – 151.9%

Verdict – Super Hit

By securing a super hit verdict, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam has become the fourth Mollywood film of 2026 to do so after Prakambanam, Aadu 3, and Vaazha 2.

More about the film

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the dark comedy thriller serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). It also stars Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, and Sreeja Ravi. The film was produced by Lini Mariam David and Anupama B Nambiar. It was released in theaters on April 10.

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