Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, along with A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, has officially announced the grand worldwide release date of acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha’s highly anticipated psychological thriller, Rao Bahadur.

Rao Bahadur has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting upcoming films in Indian cinema. Ever since the project was announced, the film has generated strong buzz among audiences.

Rao Bahadur: Teaser Review

The teaser for Rao Bahadur introduced audiences to a haunting, unusual world where doubt takes the form of the biggest demon. Blending psychological drama with mystical realism, the film appears to explore the emotional collapse of a man trapped between reality and darkness.

It raised excitement by offering a glimpse into a world that feels fresh, intriguing, and unlike anything usually seen on screen. At the same time, it reflects the fading legacy of aristocratic pride and power. Featuring Satya Dev in a remarkable transformation, the teaser impressed viewers with its unique tone and storytelling style, earning praise across social media.

Rao Bahadur: Cast & Crew

Directed, written, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film promises an emotionally rich narrative rooted in Indian culture yet universally relatable. Backed by a strong creative team and featuring Satya Dev in a daring role, the film has become one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian projects.

Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur is an upcoming film from acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, known for delivering acclaimed works like C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

The film is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, two of Telugu cinema’s most successful banners.

Rao Bahadur: Release Date

Now, after building massive anticipation around the project, the makers have officially locked the film’s grand worldwide release date with the intriguing tagline, “Doubt Is a Demon,” sparking curiosity among fans. Rao Bahadur is all set to arrive in cinemas across the globe on July 3, 2026, making it one of the most awaited theatrical releases of the year.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “ᴀ ɴᴇᴡ ᴅᴀᴛᴇ.

ᴀɴ ᴜɴꜰᴏʀɢᴇᴛᴛᴀʙʟᴇ ᴄɪɴᴇᴍᴀ ᴇxᴘᴇʀɪᴇɴᴄᴇ.

#RaoBahadur in cinemas worldwide from 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ❤️‍🔥

𝗥𝗔𝗢 𝗕𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗥 / రావు బహదూర్

Remember – “Doubt is a Demon” |😈| “అనుమానం పెనుభూతం”

#రావుబహదూర్ #RB 🔥

#RaoBahadurOnJuly3rd #RBFromJuly3rd

@ActorSatyaDev @mahaisnotanoun @DeepaThomasss @GMBents @SrichakraasEnts @AplusSMovies @Mahayana_MP @RaoBahadurMovie @AtharvanaGlobal @thinkmusicindia”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GMB Entertainment (@gmbents)

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