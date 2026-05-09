The Sandalwood box office witnessed a romantic revolution this year, and the only success the Kannada film industry has witnessed in the last 5 months! While the industry has been betting big on high-octane actioners, it is Darling Krishna’s heart-tugging franchise that has emerged as the winner! With its theatrical run coming to an end, Love Mocktail 3 has officially entered the history books, delivering a massive ROI and outperforming one of the biggest Kannada sequels – Kantara Chapter

The Love Mocktail Budget & ROI

The film is mounted on a controlled budget of 2 crore, earning 14.88 crore in its lifetime! The film stands at a huge 644% Return on Investment. Darling Krishna has delivered a 62% higher ROI than Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1. While Kantara Chapter 1 registered a profit of 397.6% at the box office.

Love Mocktail 3 Box Office

Love Mocktail 3 is now the 2nd most profitable Kannada film since 2024, proving that content-driven romantic dramas can indeed give big-budget spectacles a run for their money. The film stands at a net collection of 14.88 crore and a worldwide gross collection of 18.55 crore. It is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2026.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 7.36 crore

Week 2: 3.95 crore

Week 3: 2 crore

Week 4: 83 lakh

Week 5: 40 lakh

Week 6: 27 lakh

Week 7: 7 lakh

Total: 14.88 crore

Check out the top 5 most profitable Kannada films of 2024 – 2026.

Su From So (2025): 1951.7% Love Mocktail 3 (2026): 644% Kantara Chapter 1 (2025): 397.6% Bheema (2024): 171.25% Upadhyaksha (2024): 170%

Directed by Darling Krishna, the film stars him opposite Milana Nagaraj. The official synopsis of the film says, “Aadi’s journey into fatherhood begins with adoption, as he and young Nidhi forge an unbreakable connection through daily joys and obstacles that transform his life and reveal what truly matters.”

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Kannada films of 2026 here.

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