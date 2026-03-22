Love Mocktail 3 Box Office Day 3: Darling Krishna Delivers The First Kannada Hit Of 2026

The Sandalwood industry finally has a reason to celebrate in 2026! While the trade was pinning all hopes on Yash’s Toxic, Darling Krishna has quietly slipped in and delivered the first certified hit of the year. This calls for a double celebration, since the film was bravely fighting the wrath of Dhurandhar 2 as well, since it arrived on March 19.

First Kannada Hit Of 2026

It is often said that one man’s loss is another man’s gain. In the world of cinema, this couldn’t be truer for the Kannada film industry this month. Originally, the box office was bracing for the massive arrival of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic on March 19. However, with Toxic vacating that slot, Darling Krishna grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and the results speak volumes!

Love Mocktail 3 Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, March 21, the Eid day, Love Mocktail 3 witnessed a jump, earning 1.81 crore at the box office. The total net collection of the film in India stands at 4.23 crore in three days.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the Kannada drama.

Day 1: 1.36 crore

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.81 crore

Total: 4.32 crore

After a steady start and a slight dip on Friday, the film witnessed a good jump on Saturday. The film is mounted on a very low budget of 2 crore. It has recovered its entire budget in two days and started earning profit on day 3.

Is Love Mocktail 3 A Hit At The Box Office?

The film, with a net collection of 4.32 crore, has churned out a profit of 2.32 crore, registering 116% return on investment, claiming the hit verdict for itself at the box office.

Love Mocktail 3 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the drama film at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 4.32 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.09 crore

Budget: 2 crore

Profit: 2.32 crore

ROI%: 116%

Verdict: Hit

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Kannada films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Destroys Salman Khan’s Eid Throne With 3 Massive Records Ending The Bhai Era After 2,482 Days!

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