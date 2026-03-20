The box office has witnessed a phenomenon that can only be described as a tsunami. While Eid has traditionally been the playground for the biggest superstars, the post-COVID era saw a string of underwhelming performers despite having the biggest names from the industry. However, Dhurandhar 2 has brought back the charm of Eid at the box office yet again, with a record that is massive and huge!

Ranveer Singh VS Eid Releases!

With a staggering opening day collection of 128 crore, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller is not only the biggest Eid opener in the history of Hindi Cinema, it has also delivered a record that none could have imagined! Ranveer Singh’s Eid opening is 60% higher than the combined opening day collection of every single Eid release post-COVID.

Dhurandhar 2 Massacres Eid Releases

When you add up the Day 1 total net collection of the last six major Eid releases in Bollywood, the cumulative figure doesn’t even come close to what Dhurandhar 2 achieved in just 24 hours.

Check out the opening day collection of Eid releases post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Sikandar (2025): 30.06 crore

Maidaan (2024): 7.25 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 16.07 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2024): 15.81 crore

Runway 34 (2022): 3.5 crore

Heropanti 2 (2022): 7 crore

Total: 79.69 crore!

Ranveer Singh VS Salman Khan

The combined power of Salman Khan (Sikandar, KBKKJ), Ajay Devgn (Maidaan, Runway 34), and Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff (BMCM) resulted in a total of only 79.69 crore. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh surpassed this number by a margin of 48.31 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has effectively restored the glory of Eid box office, and it would definitely be eyeing the throne of the biggest Eid release of Indian Cinema now – clearly, Salman Khan’s throne is in danger!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2 Morning Trends: Hits Half Million Sold Tickets, Already Earns More Than Border 2’s Opening Day – Occupancy & BMS Report!

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