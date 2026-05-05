Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 19: Akshay Kumar Registers 122% BMS Jump In Only 3 Hours!

Akshay Kumar is back at the box office, ruling with certainty. While the horror-comedy genre has always been a safe bet for the Khiladi, the way Bhooth Bangla is holding its ground in its third week is brave and brilliant. In fact, on the 19th day, the third Tuesday, the film has witnessed a very good, very unpredictable jump at the ticket window.

122% Jump In 3 Hours!

The Day 19 trends on BookMyShow (BMS) are screaming another good day at the box office as the film registers a jump of almost 122% in only three hours! Between 10 AM and 1 PM, the ticket sales witnessed a massive surge compared to yesterday’s numbers. The film sold 11.8K tickets in this three-hour window today, compared to 7.9K tickets yesterday.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 19 BMS Sales

The most impressive spike came during the 12 PM – 1 PM slot, where Bhooth Bangla sold 4K tickets as compared to the 1.8K tickets sold from 9 – 10 AM, registering a spike of almost 122%. The 3rd Tuesday is looking great at the ticket window and better than the previous day, the 3rd Monday!

With 35K tickets sold on its 3rd Monday, Bhooth Bangla outperformed films like Border 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and even Housefull 5.

Check out the top 10 third Monday ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025 – 26 on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 308K Chhaava: 117K Dhurandhar 2: 113K Saiyaara: 51K Raid 2: 39K Bhooth Bangla: 35K Border 2: 33K Sitaare Zameen Par: 32K Housefull 5: 21K Jolly LLB 3: 16K

Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with Priyadarshan was expected to bring back the nostalgia, but the box office stability suggests it is doing much more. By beating the 3rd Monday numbers of Border 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par, the horror comedy is eyeing a very healthy lifetime total.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Record: Ranveer Singh Delivers The Only Franchise Of Hindi Cinema To Turn HGOTY With All Installments!

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