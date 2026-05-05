Mohanlal and Mammootty were reuniting on the big screens, and the expectations were sky high. Patriot scored a double-digit opening, but the negative word-of-mouth soon took over. It witnessed a steady decline during the first weekend and, unfortunately, crashed on the first Monday. Scroll below for the day 4 box office report!

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 4

There isn’t much competition at the ticket windows as Vaazha 2, Bharathanatyam 2, Mohiniyattam, and Pallichattambi are all earning on the lower end. According to Sacnilk, Patriot collected 2.89 crore net on day 4. It witnessed a 47% drop compared to 5.5 crore collected on Sunday.

There’s barely any hope left, as the collection is dropping by the day. The cumulative total in India has reached 24.54 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 28.95 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 10 crore

Day 2 – 6.15 crore

Day 3 – 5.5 crore

Day 4 – 2.89 crore

Total: 24.54 crore

What is the budget of Patriot?

Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam action thriller is reportedly mounted at a massive budget of 125 crore. In four days, the makers could recover only 20% of the total investments. Entering the safe zone looks far from reach, considering the poor pace.

Unfortunately, Mohanlal is gearing up for his second consecutive flop at the Indian box office, following the 2025 fantasy action film Vrusshabha, which closed its lifetime at just 1.64 crore net.

Patriot was expected to continue Malayalam cinema’s success streak in 2026, following Aadu 3, Vaazha 2, and Prakambanam. But instead, it will wrap up as one of the biggest disappointments.

Patriot Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 24.54 crore

Budget recovery: 20%

India gross: 28.95 crore

Overseas gross: 38.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 63.04 crore

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